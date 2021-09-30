Western Kentucky has scored more often than not when it has had the ball so far this season, but when the Hilltoppers haven’t ended a drive with points on the board, many times it has been because of “self-inflicted wounds.”
The Hilltoppers are trying to clean up mistakes and play a cleaner game to give them their best shot at beating Michigan State on its homecoming in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday.
“If you go back and look at us vs. Army, us vs. Indiana, the drives where we didn’t get points, there was a self-inflicted wound, whether it was a turnover, whether it was dropped ball, whether it was a penalty, those type of things,” WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said. “That’s been kind of my deal since day one – if we can really take out those self-inflicted wounds, we’re hard to stop.”
WKU (1-2) ranks 14th nationally with its 41.7 points per game in its three games – a vast improvement from last season, when the Hilltoppers averaged 19 points per game. The Hilltoppers have ended 19 of their 29 full possessions – not including before halftime and the end of their victory over UT Martin in the opener – with points on the board. Of the 19 scoring possessions, 17 have ended in touchdowns, and the Hilltoppers are a perfect 13-for-13 in scoring when reaching the red zone.
Despite the success WKU has seen offensively, it has been left looking back at the 34.5% of the possessions it didn’t score – particularly in losses to Army and Indiana by a combined five points – knowing putting points on the board was a possibility if not for hurting itself.
“If you look back at the film, every time we don’t score, it’s a self-inflicted wound,” WKU center Rusty Staats said. “False starts, penalty on the offensive line, so we’re just trying to do things to eliminate that like putting crowd noise in practice and having them yell at us and things like that because we take those false starts away, who knows? We might go down and score every single time.”
WKU scored in its final nine possessions of its 59-21 season-opening win over UT Martin. On the first drive, Bailey Zappe threw an interception. On the second drive WKU was forced to punt after it had a second-and-4 pass go off the hands of Daewood Davis and a third-down pass attempt to Joey Beljan fall incomplete because he and Zappe appeared to not be on the same page.
Against Army, Zappe again threw an interception on WKU’s first drive after it reached the Black Knights’ 36. The Hilltoppers reached the Army 39 on their second drive and had a false start. Facing fourth-and-9, the Tops got a helping hand when Army was called offside, but WKU followed it with a second false start of the drive directly after and the Hilltoppers eventually turned it over on downs. WKU was forced to punt in its third possession mainly because Army’s defense held strong, but Zappe did throw a third-down pass behind Malachi Corley.
WKU scored on all but one possession in the second half, and in the one it didn’t the Black Knights’ defense forced the Hilltoppers to turn it over on downs after reaching the Army 29.
After two incomplete passes to start its first drive against Indiana, WKU was called for a false start to set up a third-and-15 it couldn’t convert. Trailing 17-7 on its third drive, WKU reached the Indiana 32 before another false start and an eventual turnover on downs after it was unable to convert on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1.
The Hilltoppers were forced to punt on back-to-back possessions in the second half of their unsuccessful comeback attempt in an eventual 33-31 loss. There was a false start penalty on third down in the first of those two drives and a penalty for an illegal formation on a first down in the second.
“That’s just us making mistakes, shooting ourselves in the foot,” Zappe said. “That’s stuff we can clean up here in practice – look back on film and look at it and be like, ‘OK, we can clean that up.’ Coach Kittley tells us all the time that those self-inflicted wounds, shooting ourselves in the foot, those false starts, the holdings ... that stuff causes us not to score points, and if we’re able to cut those out and maybe only have one or two penalties in the game instead of four or five, the amount of points that we can score from just one or two penalties is something we’re looking forward to.”
Penalties came back to haunt the Hilltoppers in all facets of the loss to Indiana – they finished with nine for 59 yards. WKU has 22 penalties for 148 yards so far this season, and its 7.33 penalties per game is tied for 105th out of 130 FBS teams this season.
The Hilltoppers know they’ll need to play a cleaner game Saturday if they want to knock No. 16/17 Michigan State from the list of unbeaten teams this fall.
“Some of those penalties I think we can correct as coaches and we can put a higher point of emphasis and demand it from players,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Some penalties are always going to be there.
“I don’t know why an offensive lineman jumps, makes a guy flinch for no reason, but through the history of football for whatever reason – those kids are 18-22 and they jump offsides and no matter how hard you coach them about it, it seems to come up in a game. Those are the things I’m talking about that’ll always be a part of the game. You try to eliminate them, but the things that you can control, control them, and that’s a point of emphasis for us.”