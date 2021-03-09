The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team isn’t satisfied with being the best team in Conference USA in the regular season.
The Hilltoppers want to go dancing.
WKU enters this week’s C-USA Tournament at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, as the top overall seed with hopes of claiming its first conference tournament title and appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2013.
“We got one out of the way. Now we’ve got one more,” WKU senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said after Saturday’s win over Old Dominion in the regular-season finale. “We’ve got three games to play. We’re just going to focus up and get ready for those.”
The Hilltoppers (18-6 overall, 11-3 C-USA) beat Old Dominion 60-57 on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena to claim the C-USA East Division title, and UAB’s victory at North Texas on Friday – the Blazers also won the second game of the series – allowed WKU to finish the regular season with the top winning percentage across the entire league with Saturday’s victory. The last time the program had claimed a regular-season conference title was as a member of the Sun Belt Conference in 2009. Louisiana Tech enters as the top team from the West Division with a 20-6 overall record and 12-4 mark in C-USA play.
WKU entered the season as the favorite to win C-USA this season, but after a strong nonconference showing that included wins over a fully-healthy Northern Iowa, Memphis and Alabama, the Hilltoppers got off to a slow start in C-USA play and split their first two series at Charlotte and against Louisiana Tech.
The Hilltoppers responded with eight straight league wins – four series sweeps – to set themselves up to be the top overall seed with one win over Old Dominion, which it got Saturday.
It was an inconsistent schedule that got the Hilltoppers to this point, as their original series against the Monarchs was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Old Dominion, and the following series at FAU was called off due to a positive test in the Hilltopper program. After a sweep of Rice, WKU’s next series – a highly-anticipated meeting with North Texas – was called off due to issues stemming from severe weather and related problems in Denton.
The postponements and cancellations left WKU with just two games in a month, but the Hilltoppers added a meeting at No. 12/10 Houston, which it lost 81-57. Including the loss to the Cougars, WKU played its last five games in a nine-day stretch.
But now WKU will get a few days to rest up and prepare for its first game, which isn’t until Thursday with byes on the first two days. The league announced late in the regular season all 14 teams would be invited to compete in the tournament, instead of the last-place team in each division missing out. The Hilltoppers will face the winner of Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. game between UTSA and Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the tournament quarterfinals.
“It’s just exciting,” WKU redshirt senior forward Carson Williams said Saturday. “This is my first opportunity to play in the postseason with Western after what happened last year, getting shut down at the last minute, so that just makes this year mean a little more.”
Action in the top half of the bracket starts with Rice and Southern Miss facing off at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game will face Marshall at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the winner of that will face UAB in the other quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.
If WKU wins its first game, it would play in the 11 a.m. semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.
WKU felt it had a chance to win last year’s tournament after narrowly missing out on the regular-season title with a loss at North Texas late in the year, but the 2020 C-USA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hilltoppers made the final the two years prior, but fell to Old Dominion and Marshall in those games.
Now, with a deep and experienced team, WKU feels it’s got its best shot yet to be crowned C-USA Tournament champions.
“Remember, we played five games in nine days. The previous 30 days we played two games. It wasn’t easy,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said after Saturday’s win. “ ... Now it’s a new season. It’s a three-game season now. This started out being an 18-game season – ended up being a 14-game season. This is over now, so we’ll turn our focus to the next season and it just so happens it’s a three-game season back-to-back-to-back, and we all know what’s at stake in this season.”{&end}
