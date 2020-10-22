Midway through the second quarter Saturday against UAB at Legion Field, Western Kentucky quarterback Kevaris Thomas took the snap, rolled to his right, bought time and found Josh Simon in the end zone for his second touchdown pass of the day.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton uses that play as an example of what he wants to see more of from the redshirt sophomore when he makes his second start Saturday against Chattanooga at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are looking to get back on track for the second half of the year after a 1-4 start.
"I'd like for him to make plays outside of a good play that's called," Helton said Thursday. "I felt like in the first game we called a good play, he made the right read, he executed it, but being a good quarterback, half the game is – some of the calls aren't worth a damn, to be honest with you, and it's your job to go make it work. I'd like to think we're good coaches, but I've coached a lot of good quarterbacks that made me look like a good coach.
"... Those are the plays I'm talking about. It had nothing to do with the play calling. It was just K.T. finding a guy and making a play. Those are the things I'd like to see, is him taking care of the football and when things aren't exactly perfect, that he makes something happen with it."
Thomas played fairly solid in the first half of his first start – he had 130 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-20 passing through two quarters – but added just 32 more yards in the second half, and threw two interceptions in the game. He also was sacked five times, one of which he fumbled.
He'll be making his next start against the Mocs, who gave up an average of 30 points in its 6-6 2019 season. Chattanooga hasn't played yet this year and Saturday will be its only game, as the FCS season was pushed to the spring.
Tyrrell Pigrome started the first four games at quarterback for the Hilltoppers, but Thomas entered in the third quarter of WKU's loss to Marshall and has been running the offense since. Helton said "as of now he gives us the best opportunity" and noted that Pigrome has been battling turf toe.
Helton said a couple of linemen returned to practice late this week after finishing the UAB game banged up, as well as a couple of wideouts, but he said he feels like they "should be healthy enough." One was "kind of touch and go," he said, but he had "no major concerns." Helton declined to name the players.
WKU's offense has struggled throughout the first half of the season. Its 18.6 points per game are 71st out of 77 FBS teams that have played, and its average of 281.8 yards per game is the 72nd-worst mark. WKU's hasn't gotten its running game going, and averages just 108 yards per game, with 173.8 passing. WKU has also given up 38 points off of turnovers the last two games.
Chattanooga surrendered 398.6 yards per game last season – 205.4 rushing and 193.2 passing – and returns eight starters on that side of the ball, including two-time All-Southern Conference defensive back Brandon Dowdell. The Mocs tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions last year.
"Really it's just basic ball security," WKU receiver Mitchell Tinsley said Tuesday. "I feel like it's really just minor things that we've got to take care of."
The Mocs brought a balanced offense last year that put up 26.2 points per game. They averaged 197.7 yards rushing and 192.2 passing. Chattanooga lost quarterback Nick Tiano to graduation, and Drayton Arnold has been named starter after appearing in three games off the bench last year. They also return four starters on the offensive line and SoCon Freshman of the Year Ailym Ford, whose 108.1 yards rushing per game led all freshman in Division I football last year. He suffered a season-ending injury in Chattanooga's 10th game, however.
"We expect a good football team to come in here. They're no different than anyone else we play," Helton said.
"They're going to try to establish a good run game. The quarterback can run with it when he needs to, they'll take their shots down the field and defensively they're a 4-2-5 defense, they might play a little bit of odd front – toward the end of last year they were more of a 4-2-5. We're expecting it all, so we've practiced it all. We'll hopefully be ready come Saturday."
The Saturday 3 p.m. game marks the 14th meeting between the two programs and the first since WKU became an FBS program. Chattanooga leads the series 8-5, but WKU won back-to-back meetings in the 2006 and 2007 seasons.
The Hilltoppers went 1-4 through the first five games of 2020, and have five more scheduled following Saturday. After Chattanooga, WKU is scheduled to travel to No. 12 BYU.
But after dropping games to FCS opponents the last two seasons, the Hilltoppers said they're treating Saturday as a championship game while looking for momentum heading into the second half of the season.
"We definitely won't take them lightly. We've got a lot to play for and I think this team has a lot of pride," Helton said. "With that said, you don't ever know how a game's going to turn out, what it's going to look like and we need to play good football. I think we'll be ready to play come Saturday."
