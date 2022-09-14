Sports_wkufbpractice080322-5.jpg
Buy Now

Western Kentucky University redshirt junior offensive lineman Rusty Staats (53) stretches beside his teammates during practice Aug. 3 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky’s new-look offensive line has been solid in its first two games of the fall but will face its biggest test so far this season Saturday.

– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.