Western Kentucky’s new-look offensive line has been solid in its first two games of the fall but will face its biggest test so far this season Saturday.
The Hilltoppers will be up against a Big Ten defense when they travel to Bloomington, Ind., for an 11 a.m. CT game against the Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.
“Shoot, they’ve done unreal. They’ve done a great job, which I expected nothing less,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “Everybody was worried about us losing three pieces, but I knew the guys we had in there so I wasn’t worried about them.
“This is going to be a really, really good challenge for our guys. Now we start to head into conference play and really, really see where we’re at. Austin Peay and Hawaii, they were really good up front and they presented some problems, but I thought our guys stepped up to the challenge, but Indiana, they’re going to be able to show us a whole new set of problems, some bigger players, Big Ten players. We’ll really see where we’re at as an O-line as we start heading into the conference play.”
WKU is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Austin Peay and at Hawaii. The Governors and Rainbow Warriors were each credited with two quarterback hurries in those games, but Austin Reed has yet to be sacked in his first two starts with the Hilltoppers. Austin Peay’s defense had two tackles for loss and Hawaii’s had three – in comparison, WKU’s defense has recorded 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks, with an additional 10 quarterback hurries this year.
Reed has thrown for 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 41-of-64 passing with two interceptions in his two games. The offense is averaging 43.5 points and 397.5 yards per game, with 273.5 yards per game through the air and 124 per game on the ground.
“Those guys are super talented. They’re really good at their jobs, but they’re really hard workers,” Reed said during the bye week. “(Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Zach) Lankford really prepares those guys really well. There’s not really a lot that they see on a Saturday that surprises them. Those guys are always prepared for anything they get thrown at them and they’re really good at adjusting on the fly. Obviously they’re really good once they see it, passing and run blocking and stuff like that."
Rusty Staats and Quantavious Leslie were the only two starters back along the line from last year’s team at center and left guard. Mark Goode and Gunner Britton had been with the program for several season but stepped into starting roles at the tackle spots this season, and Vinnie Murphy transferred in from South Carolina and has filled in at right guard.
That group – one that Indiana head coach Tom Allen earlier this week called a “good offensive line, really good group up front without question” – will get its biggest test yet when it faces the Hoosiers.
“They do a lot of good stuff defensively. They have a lot of good players over there,” Britton said. “Obviously it’s a Power Five, they’ve got some guys who are pretty big, pretty fast. They have a really good defensive scheme with how they like to blitz and stuff and try to get pressure on the quarterback. We’ll just see. It’s just another test for us and it’s a long season.”
Indiana comes in at 2-0 with wins over Illinois and Idaho in Bloomington and is allowing just 21 points per game. The Hoosiers have allowed an average of 218 yards passing and 171 yards rushing per game. Indiana has 14 tackles for loss and six sacks in its two games, led by freshman outside linebacker Dasan McCullough’s two, as well as three team quarterback hurries. The Hoosiers have one interception and have forced and recovered three fumbles.
“They can rush four and get to the quarterback. They don’t have to bring pressure, and when they do bring pressure, they do a nice job disguising the blitzes to match your protection schemes. They scheme you up pretty good,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Their front four is doing a really good job, and if you can get home with just your front four, it helps you in the coverage.
“That’s going to be a big challenge for our offensive line this week, is some of those one-on-one matchups out on the edges and inside with their three techniques and all those things. Our guys, they’ve done a nice job with their first two games, but this will be a real test for our offensive line, for sure.”
WKU lost 33-31 to Indiana last year at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hoosiers didn’t sack Bailey Zappe in that game – they did have one credited against receiver Jerreth Sterns – and had three tackles for loss. The Hilltoppers had 458 yards in the loss – 365 passing and 93 rushing – but Saturday’s game will feature two different looking teams.
“You try to watch a little bit of last year’s film, kind of see who’s coming back, if they carry any of the schemes over, but really and truly every game’s a different game, whether it be the same team and we played them 10 times in a row in a year. It’s going to be 10 different games no matter what happens,” Britton said. “You just come in knowing they’re a different team. We’re a different team than last year, obviously. It’s just focusing on this year’s Indiana Hoosiers, not last.”