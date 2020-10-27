BYU’s offense, led by junior quarterback Zach Wilson, has been lethal this season. The 11th-ranked Cougars have averaged 45 points per game – the sixth-best mark in the nation – in their 6-0 start.
One key in trying to slow them down? Try not to let them have the ball.
Western Kentucky is aiming to sustain drives that end with points on the board to put itself in the best position to win when it faces off with BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
“The biggest thing is don’t make it harder than it is. We’re going to have to score points to give ourselves a chance to even stay in it,” WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said Tuesday. “Long drives would be the best thing to keep them off the field offensively, to keep that quarterback off the field. If we could sustain some long drives and finish those drives with touchdowns, that would for sure give us a chance.”
The Hilltoppers have been out-possessed an average of 32:24-27:36 in their 2-4 start, and have maintained possession longer than opponents only one time – in a 20-17 win over Middle Tennessee at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium on Oct. 3, when WKU out-possessed the Blue Raiders 31:35-28:25.
In Saturday’s win over Chattanooga, the Mocs had the ball for close to five minutes longer. The Hilltoppers won 13-10 with a scoring drive in the final two minutes that was followed by a controversial call on a kickoff return from UTC’s Bryce Nunnelly that he took to the end zone before it was called back.
WKU’s average time of possession is 79th of 101 FBS teams, while BYU is 11th. The Hilltoppers have struggled to maintain drives, ranking 93rd in third-down conversions at 26.7% and 91st in turnovers lost with 11, which includes nine fumbles. In the last three games, WKU is just 6-for-36 on third down – the Hilltoppers are 9-for-12 on fourth down, however – and has allowed 41 points off turnovers in that stretch.
“We’ve got to do a great job of controlling the football and taking care of the football,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. “I think back to Marshall and UAB – let’s just not turn the ball over and let’s see what happens.
“To be honest with you, this past week, we don’t score very many points, but other than the sack fumble right before the half which was very disappointing, we made it a point to control the football, take care of the football and you got to see the result when we won the game. Now, would we have liked to have won it by a lot more points and all that? Sure, but the name of the game is winning. That’s the mindset we’ve got to be in as an offense and as a team, is let’s take care of the ball, let’s position ourselves to be in the fourth quarter and then go win the game in the fourth quarter.”
The Hilltoppers’ longest drive Saturday against the Mocs was a 19-play, 59-yard drive that spanned 7:46. It ended with quarterback Kevaris Thomas being sacked and fumbling, however. WKU’s two second-half scoring drives were a nine-play, 43-yard drive that took 4:38 off the clock, and a 10-play, 54-yard drive that lasted 4:08. WKU went three-and-out on three of its possessions, and also botched a punt return that gave UTC back the ball.
“We can’t come out and go three-and-out,” WKU offensive tackle Cole Spencer said Tuesday. “We have to really keep our offense on the field and really start moving up front. One of the big things is establishing a run game.”
Establishing the run game is the biggest part, “point blank, period,” Spencer says.
The Hilltoppers rank 84th in rushing offense, and Saturday was the best day for the team’s running backs this season. WKU had 122 yards rushing against the Mocs, with Gaej Walker and Jakairi Moses – the two backs to see action in the game – combining for 127 yards rushing on 22 attempts for an average of 5.8 yards per carry.
“At the end of the day, it’s just a mindset. You have to have the mindset that you’re going to move this guy out of the way, you’re going to move him against his will from point A to point B, and just going into this game with that mentality because they are big guys and they’re going to try to move us around,” Spencer said. “We’ve got to bring our lunch pail and get after them.”
Helton said earlier this fall he’d like his team to be a 30-plus point offense to help a defense that posted the best scoring average in Conference USA last season, but sad Monday, “We’re not even close to that right now.”
Instead, the offense will need to take care of the football, while the defense tries to keep the team in a position to win the game like it did Saturday.
“For us, the main goal is to play good team football, and the number one thing coming out of last week’s game was we played for each other, we stuck with each other, we kept battling and the offense scored when we needed it the most. That’s what you do to win,” Helton said. “So long as we do that, we’ll be fine.”{&end}
