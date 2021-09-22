Western Kentucky's offense was dealt a big blow following its season-opening win over UT Martin when it learned it would be without tight end Joshua Simon for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
Despite the loss of one of their best players on that side of the ball, the Hilltoppers still managed to put up 35 points in a loss to Army – a team with one of the best defenses in the nation.
But now WKU is working to fill the void left with the absence of its star tight end heading into Saturday's 7 p.m. game against Indiana at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"It's tough. You can't replace a Josh Simon, with his skill set, his size, his speed. I think we saw it game one. I was very excited to have a tight end in this offense and we were going to do a lot of special things with him," WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said after Tuesday's practice. "I think you've got to adapt to what personnel you have and Joey (Beljan) and River (Helms) and C.J. (Marria), they have their specific skill sets and we're going to use those to our advantage differently than we would use Josh, of course. It's tough not having Josh, for sure, and we'd love to have him out there."
Simon entered the year on the 2021 John Mackey Award Watch List, the Athlon Sports Preseason All-C-USA Second Team and the Phil Steele Preseason All-C-USA Third Team, and kicked off the fall with three receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns against UT Martin – the first multi-touchdown game of his career.
In his first two seasons, Simon caught 63 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns, and he currently ranks tied for fifth all-time with Tyler Higbee among WKU tight ends with 66 career receptions and is fourth all-time with nine touchdowns by a WKU tight end.
But without Simon, WKU has turned its attention to a trio of tight ends in Beljan, Helms and Marria, according to Kittley.
"They're all three quality football players and they have their roles and their specific skill sets as well, so we're going to try to maximize those guys as much as we can," Kittley said.
Beljan is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound redshirt sophomore who played primarily on special teams in 2019 and 2020 after redshirting his first year at WKU in 2018. He caught one pass for 13 yards in the loss at Army, which he started after also playing against the Skyhawks.
"Losing Josh sucked. Josh is an excellent player, great guy," WKU offensive lineman Mason Brooks said. "My roommate is Joey, who is his backup. What a great opportunity for him to step up. I think he's done an excellent job. You talk about someone who walked on from New Jersey, who didn't have a lot of looks, who came in as a linebacker who can somewhat fill that role, I think can do a great job and definitely can step into those shoes and fill those shoes."
Helms is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound true freshman out of West Limestone (Ala.) High School, where he had 42 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns over his final two seasons. Helms was a three-star prospect who impressed coaches during camp. He appeared in the UT Martin game, but not against Army.
Marria is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound redshirt senior who is making the move from defensive end to tight end. He's in his fifth year at WKU, and most of his playing time has come on special teams units. He saw his first game action of the season in the loss at Army.
While without Simon, WKU's offense still managed to move the ball against Army – primarily through the air. Bailey Zappe threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns and eight different players caught a pass in the game.
"I wouldn't say the offense has changed," WKU receiver Daewood Davis said. "We've got other guys that have stepped in, like Joey Beljan. He came in and he's doing a good job. We had to bring C.J. Marria from defense. He's doing a really good job. As the coaches say, the show must go on, the next man's got to be ready, so I feel like Joey and C.J. have been doing their job so we're just going to keep pushing."
WKU currently has the top passing offense in the nation at 456.5 yards per game. Fourteen different Hilltoppers have a reception this season, and five players have at least 100 yards receiving through two games.
"The cool thing about Zappe is it's someone different every game," Brooks said. " ... The weapons are there, it's just what does Zappe want, honestly, when you have just a field commander like that. I feel like Josh going down sucks, but one man down, next man up is really the mentality around here."