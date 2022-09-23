Western Kentucky will try to bounce back from a disappointing loss at Indiana last week when it opens Conference USA play this weekend.
The Hilltoppers will face Florida International at 2:30 p.m. in its first league game Saturday when it makes its return to Houchens-Smith Stadium for the first time since a season-opening win over Austin Peay.
“We’re excited to be at home for sure to start conference play, to have that home field advantage,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “ … It’s good to get back to where we’re comfortable. Our guys love playing in our home stadium. It’ll be nice to be back home this week.”
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks Monday about his team's upcoming game against FIU.
The Hilltoppers fell to 2-1 with its 33-30 overtime loss in Bloomington, Ind., last week, in which it missed out on opportunities to take down the Hoosiers on their home field. The Panthers come in at 1-1 with an overtime win over Bryant in the first game under new head coach Mike MacIntyre and a loss at Texas State before a bye week entering Saturday’s matchup.
WKU’s defense has been solid for much of the season, allowing 25.7 points per game – the third-best mark in C-USA – and 387.7 yards per game – the fifth-best mark. The Hilltoppers have forced 11 turnovers – including 10 through its first two games – and have the top turnover margin in the league.
WKU has had success against FIU in recent meetings – it has won the last three, including a 34-19 victory last year in Miami – and the Panthers have struggled overall during that stretch. FIU has won just two games since upsetting Miami late in the 2019 season.
The Hilltoppers will get a tough task against one of the top receivers C-USA this week – Tyrese Chambers.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver leads the league in receptions per game with nine and is seventh in receiving yards per game with 79 through two games – the Panthers have played the fewest games so far among C-USA teams. Last year, he set FIU’s single-season receiving record with 1,074 yards and ranked second nationally with 23.9 yards per reception. He has two touchdown receptions so far in 2022.
Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Tyson Summers talks about the team's upcoming game against FIU.
“Tyrese Chambers is a stud. He’s one of the top receivers we’ll see all year,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “I really think the thing that makes him different from a lot of the average guys you see is he has the elite ability of body control – it doesn’t matter where the ball’s thrown, whether it’s a back shoulder fade, whether it’s a go ball and he’s got to go chase it, whether it’s a bend route on the inside, a bang 8 – he’s got elite body control, he makes all the catches and what he does a great job of is getting the yards after catch.”
Earlier this week, MacIntyre declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game for an offense that returned just three starters from last year – the Panthers have 48 new players on the roster this season. Gunnar Holmberg and Grayson James have both seen action. James has thrown for 403 yards and four touchdowns on 46-of-78 passing with two interceptions, and Holmberg – a Duke transfer who was knocked out of the team’s opener in the second half with a concussion – has 103 yards and a score on 14-of-20 passing. FIU’s offense through two games has run the fourth-most plays per minute nationally.
“They all practiced today,” MacIntyre told reporters Tuesday. “We’ll really decide after Wednesday’s practice and kind of see how everybody felt because we’re shoulders and all the things you never know the next day how they’re going to recover. So hopefully everybody will be fine. I don’t know if I’ll announce it or not.”
Western Kentucky linebacker Derrick Smith talks about his team's upcoming game against FIU.
The Hilltoppers have continued to have success this year with a new-look offense and will go for their 18th straight game of scoring 30 points or more Saturday – a streak that dates back to the start of last season. WKU has the top scoring offense in C-USA entering the week at 39 points per game and the fifth-best total offense at 448.3 yards per game. The Hilltoppers are coming off a game in which it accumulated 545 yards, including over 200 rushing.
Western Kentucky running back Kye Robichaux talks Tuesday about the Hilltoppers' upcoming game against FIU.
FIU has the second-worst scoring defense in the league – its 39 points allowed per game are only better than Charlotte’s 45.3 – and allow an average of 461 yards per game.
“Really, really good athletes. Really good athletes. Kind of a new coaching staff and stuff, so trying to learn a new scheme, new system, but I think they’re doing a great job,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “They fly around. They can make plays on the ball. They can do stuff on the back end and in the box to give you trouble. Really have to make sure your quarterback is sharp and ready to go for that game”
Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle talks Tuesday about the Hilltoppers' upcoming game against FIU.
The Hilltoppers lead the all-time series with FIU 9-6 and are 4-4 in C-USA openers since joining the league. WKU started the season 2-0 for only the second time in its FBS era – the other came in 2015, when it also lost its third game at Indiana by three points. The Hilltoppers played close against the Big Ten foe, but will look to finish stronger this week against C-USA competition.
“I think it shows that our team, we can be as good as we want to be, but you’ve got to show up every week and you’ve got to play the game the right way and those three or four critical plays that come up, you’ve got to make them happen. It won’t be any different this week with FIU,” Helton said. They’ll be hungry, they’ll be ready to play, they’re be excited to get going, to play against us. They’ve had a couple injuries and I think they’ll get some guys back, so I expect a competitive game this week for sure.
WKU is 31-point favorite for Saturday’s game, which is set to be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers will follow Saturday’s game with a nonconference home game against Troy the following week.{&end}
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.