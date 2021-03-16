Western Kentucky isn't where it wanted to be at this point, but the Hilltoppers are starting to recover from a tough loss in the Conference USA championship and prepare for another tournament.
WKU is scheduled to open the National Invitation Tournament with a first-round game against Saint Mary's at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
"It's a time that naturally there's going to be a healing process that has to go on," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said Tuesday. "We started that a little bit yesterday – yesterday was the first day we could get out and do anything. We didn't get a lot of practice time, but we started the healing process and we were able to shoot today in the arena we play at, at least.
" ... It's a challenge for our young guys, there's no question about that, but knowing who they are and the character they have, our guys will get up and find a way to be ready again."
The Hilltoppers (20-7) are coming off of a disappointing performance in the Conference USA championship game Saturday. WKU went down by 17 points to start the meeting with North Texas and led by seven with under three minutes remaining before falling 61-57 in overtime.
WKU missed out on a chance to head to Indiana for the NCAA Tournament – an event it hasn't played in since 2013 – but will be back in the NIT, where the team has seen success as recently as 2018 when it made the Final Four before falling to Utah at Madison Square Garden. This year will mark the program's 15th appearance in the NIT.
This year's tournament will be different from the one WKU played in just a few years ago. It has been limited to 16 teams – a change from the usual 32 – and all four rounds of the tournament will be played in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex between the Comerica Center in Frisco and the UNT Coliseum in Denton. First-round games will be played March 17-20, quarterfinals are scheduled for March 25 and the semifinals and championship games are scheduled for back-to-back days March 27 and 28.
WKU will try to bounce back from its disappointing loss in the C-USA championship against a Saint Mary's (14-9) team that started the 2020-21 season in the same place as the Hilltoppers.
Like WKU, the Gaels traveled to Sioux Falls, S.D., to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, where it lost to Memphis in its opening game – WKU beat the Tigers the next day – and then went on to beat Northern Iowa and South Dakota State the following two days. Saint Mary's is coming off a 78-55 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Gaels had the worst scoring offense in the WCC this season at 64.1 points per game but the best scoring defense, allowing just 62.4 points. Saint Mary's defense is ranked No. 9 in the nation by KenPom.
Junior guard Logan Johnson leads a trio of Saint Mary's players who average double-figure scoring with his 13.5 points per game. Redshirt senior guard Tommy Kuhse adds 12.6, and 6-foot-10 junior center Matthias Tass 10.8.
WKU will be without redshirt senior forward Carson Williams, who Stansbury said has an upcoming NFL pro day that he will be preparing for, the remainder of the season. Williams, who Stansbury called "the ultimate team guy," started all 27 games WKU played entering the tournament and averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.
"He addressed it and we talked about it, and he would've done whatever we wanted him to do. If we wanted to make him stay and play in this, we would have. We wouldn't want to do that to him. He has an opportunity to go do this and if he stayed and played with us, that was going to put him behind what he really needs to focus on to get ready for this combine. ... He didn't opt out, he didn't walk away – none of that – it was all us helping Carson do what's best for Carson right now."
The winner will face the winner of the Friday's first-round game between Ole Miss and Louisiana Tech in the March 25 quarterfinals. Also on that side of the bracket are Saint Louis, Mississippi State, Richmond and Toledo.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (20-7) VS. SAINT MARY'S (14-9)
8 p.m. Wednesday, Frisco, Texas
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (13.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Dayvion McKnight, g, 6-1, fr. (5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (17.7 ppg, 11.5 rpg); Luke Frampton, g, 6-5, r-jr. (7.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (9.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
SAINT MARY'S
Logan Johnson, g, 6-2, jr. (13.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Matthias Tass, f/c, 6-10, jr. (10.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Tommy Kuhse, g, 6-1, r-sr. (12.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Kyle Bowen, f, 6-8, so. (3.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Dan Fotu, f, 6-7, jr. (8.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
Television
ESPN2
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Rick Stansbury (102-59, fifth year; 395-225 overall), WKU; Randy Bennett (454-191, 20th year; 454-191 overall), Saint Mary's.
Series record
The series is tied 1-1 (The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 71-68 on Dec. 22, 2018 at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
WKU lost in overtime 61-57 to North Texas in the Conference USA championship Saturday in Frisco, Texas; Saint Mary's lost 78-55 to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference semifinals March 8 in Las Vegas.