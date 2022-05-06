Western Kentucky started an important final weekend of the regular season on the right track.
The Hilltoppers beat Middle Tennessee 6-1 on Friday at the WKU Softball Complex to open a three-game series.
WKU (33-11 overall, 15-7 Conference USA) was tied with Marshall and Florida Atlantic atop C-USA's East Division standings entering the final regular-season series before next week's league tournament at North Texas.
Shelby Nunn led the Hilltoppers to the victory with a solid pitching performance, allowing one unearned run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
WKU jumped ahead early, scoring a run in each of the first two innings. Brylee Hage led off the bottom of the first with a walk and eventually scored the first run on a ground out from Taylor Sanders, and TJ Webster had a two-out RBI single the next inning to put the Hilltoppers up 2-0 on Middle Tennessee (19-32, 6-16).
WKU tacked on four more runs in the fifth to make it a 6-0 game. Maddie Bowlds drove in the first run in the frame with a single. Bailey Curry followed with a two-run single to left field and Randi Drinnon added a run-scoring double to right center.
Middle Tennessee's only run came in the sixth when Kelci Hill reached with a two-out double and scored on a hard-hit ball by Amaya Harris back to Nunn, who knocked it down but in a rushed attempt at first tossed the ball over Bowlds.
Danielle Taitt took the loss for Middle Tennessee, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. She had one strikeout. Gretchen Mead allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in a third of an inning, and Claire Woods threw 1 2/3 shutout innings, allowing only a walk.
The second game of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
