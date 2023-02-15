It wasn’t exactly a registered trademark, and the chances of filing a successful patent are dubious at best, but Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury would be glad to somehow bottle up the start of last week’s home win against Middle Tennessee.
Not for resale, mind you – personal use only for the Hilltoppers.
In that 93-89 win over the Blue Raiders at E.A. Diddle Arena, eight different WKU players hit the first field goal they attempted – Emmanuel Akot drained a 3-pointer, Dayvion McKnight drilled a jumper, Dontaie Allen sank another 3-pointer, Jarius Hamilton threw down a dunk, Jamarion Sharp connected for another jumper, Jordan Rawls hit his first jumper, Tyrone Marshall turned a steal into a breakaway dunk and Fallou Diagne bombed away from deep for another 3-pointer.
Eight different Tops, eight different shots, all finding the bottom of the net first try – a weird stat, for sure, no doubt an anomaly – but man, it was a good one for WKU (14-11 overall, 6-8 Conference USA). That run of uncanny accuracy helped the Tops build a 22-11 lead by the time Fallou hit his 3, and sparked the team to 49-39 halftime lead.
“Anytime you make shots, boy it makes the world go round,” Stansbury said. “So if you’re making shots, it gives you confidence, gives you energy defensively.
“... If you’re asking if we can bottle it up and be that way every game, love to. I wish we could do that every game, every possession, first half, second half.”
Maybe a repeat of that team-wide display of shooting prowess is a far-fetched idea, but what the Tops can do is continue pushing on an upward trajectory. Winners now of three straight, the Hilltoppers are looking for four in a row on Thursday against Charlotte at Halton Arena. Game time is 6 p.m. CT, with ESPN+ streaming the contest.
The 49ers conjure one of the most unpleasant memories of this season, as the Tops lost sixth-year starting guard Luke Frampton to a season-ending knee injury in the opening minutes. Sharp, still the nation’s leading shot blocker by a comfortable margin, also missed that Jan. 21 game with a hip injury as Charlotte claimed a 75-71 victory.
That was the third of what would become five straight losses for WKU righted the ship with the current three-game winning stretch.
Charlotte (14-11, 5-9 C-USA) has lost four of five games since beating WKU, leaving the 49ers a game behind the Tops in the league standings. Both are still in range of a top-five finish to secure a first-round bye in the Conference USA tournament, but one will be in better shape to make that happen after Thursday’s game.
If Stansbury can bottle and transport what he saw from his team last week against MTSU – the mindset, that the crazy shooting stat – he likes the Tops’ chances to keep it rolling.
“Winning and losing’s a fine line, a fine line,” Stansbury said. “But I’m awful proud of the way our guys stayed together and fought for 40 minutes because they could have very easily caved in after losing that lead.”
That the Blue Raiders charged back in the second half to wipe out a 16-point deficit to grab the lead before the Tops regrouped to win came as no surprise – nothing comes easy this season.
