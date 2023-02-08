Coming off back-to-back home wins with one more to go at E.A. Diddle Arena, Western Kentucky's men's basketball team has a little momentum going again.
The trick – and it has been tricky since the start of conference play – is to sustain that positive trend and avoid the yo-yo effect that's snapped back against the Tops following an earlier stretch of success this season.
WKU (13-11 overall, 5-8 Conference USA) opened conference play with three straight losses, part of a five-game skid. Then the Tops seemed to right the ship with three straight wins, only to slip back into a five-game funk that buried them in the C-USA standings.
But after consecutive wins against UTSA at UTEP last week, the Hilltoppers are moving in the right direction again heading into Thursday's 7 p.m. matchup against Middle Tennessee.
"Anything that's gone bad with any kind of losing streak, don't blame those assistant coaches," said WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, who missed the first nine C-USA games earlier this season due to an undisclosed health issue with associate head coach Phil Cunningham serving as interim head coach. "Coach Cunningham, those assistants did an unbelievable job – that's No. 1.
"No. 2, those players did a really good job staying together and kept fighting. They just came up short. It's a fine line in several of those games, for different reasons. Some games it just happens. Some games, injuries ... maybe some games, people didn't play. But through all that, those guys did a tremendous job."
Stansbury returned to the team last month before a two-game road swing to Florida, and the Tops have gone 2-2 since his return to the sideline. And Stansbury wasn't the only loss the Tops suffered during that rough stretch of conference play – WKU director of strength and conditioning Duane Hall also missed three weeks with an injury from a fall on black ice, starting guard Luke Frampton was lost to a season-ending knee injury and starters Emmanuel Akot, Jamarion Sharp and key reserve Jordan Rawls have all missed time with injuries.
Stansbury said his team is about the healthiest it has been this season since losing Frampton in a home loss to Charlotte on Jan. 21.
"Through all this, give these players credit," Stansbury said. "They stayed together, they kept fighting, kept believing. And again, sometimes in life things happen. There ain't answers for it – whys and is – no one cares about it. The only thing you can control is this moment, and that moment is next game. It's every day – next game happens to be Middle Tennessee here at home. That's what we're going to try and control tomorrow."
MTSU (15-9, 8-5) dealt the Tops one of their tougher losses this season in the first-regular season matchup, a 65-60 setback Dec. 31 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
WKU led that game 27-19 at halftime, only to have the Blue Raiders put on a stunning second-half shooting display. After holding MTSU to 7.7% from 3-point range the the first half, the Tops allowed the Blue Raider to hit 7-of-9 (77.8%) from beyond the arc in the second half.
"We played really good in the first half," WKU fifth-year forward Jairus Hamilton said. "We had great energy and we came out there ready to compete. We came out the second half trying to do the same exact thing. They stepped up, they were at home and they hit a lot of big shots.
"I think we've just got to keep getting that increased pressure because we have been struggling guarding 3s, so it's something we try and keep getting better at but I think if we just force them to take tougher shots and make them be as contested as they can be – if we can go out there and play with the same energy that we did last time we went down there, I think we'll be straight here at home."
The Blue Raiders have won two straight and six of their last eight to sit tied for third in the C-USA standings despite not possessing any eye-popping stats. Stansbury credited MTSU's interchangeable roster featuring players flexible enough to guard multiple positions and create pressure much of that success.
In the first meeting against WKU, the Blue Raiders had seven different players hit 3-pointers. Teafale Lenard Jr. tallied a game-high 19 points, but he's not even in the top three leading scorers for MTSU this season. Atop the list is guard Eli Lawrence (12.1 points per game), followed by DeAndre Dishman (11.3 ppg) and Camryn Weston (10.0 ppg).
Junior guard Dayvion McKnight, who was a game-time decision heading into Saturday's 74-69 win over UTEP, continues to lead the Tops with 16.5 points per game. WKU has gotten a huge boost from redshirt junior Dontaie Allen, who delivered consecutive outings of 20-plus points in his first two career starts the past two games.
With seven C-USA games to go, there is still time for the Tops to make some headway. WKU currently sits eighth in the standings, with games remaining against five of the teams currently above them. Stansbury said he still likes the spirit and fight he's seen in his team, but knows it won't be an easy task to continue rolling in conference play.
"It's the best it's ever been since I've been here, and there are some reasons for that," Stansbury said of C-USA. "I said this two years ago – those six teams that are leaving for the AAC, through this whole stretch they were able to keep all their players. Sometimes it's just where your roster's at. Through all this stretch, they were able to keep all their players because they're going into a different league, a league that was selling them differently. If they were probably not doing that, then there's some teams that probably would have lost some players. And if you look at those teams, five out of the six are probably the best they've been."