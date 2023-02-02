The numbers kept dwindling for the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team.
WKU began the night announcing Jordan Rawls was suspended for a violation of team rules, then spent most of the second half with leading scorer Dayvion McKnight sidelined with an injury and senior center Jamarion Sharp in foul trouble.
Still, WKU managed to find a way -- slipping past UTSA 81-74 on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Dontaie Allen had a season-high 22 points in his first start for WKU as the Hilltoppers rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit to snap a five-game losing streak.
“I’m awfully proud of the way our guys responded to a lot of different adversities tonight,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “It’s always good to get a W, but I was awfully proud of how they fought. They had to overcome lots of different things tonight. We knew we were playing without Rawls from the get-go. We just weren’t ready to play with (Knight) in that second half and (Sharp) with foul trouble.
“So we had to do it a different way tonight. These guys deserve a lot of credit -- mixing and matching.”
WKU (12-11 overall, 4-8 Conference USA) led for all of 16 seconds in the first half -- on an Allen 3 that made the score 3-0 in the opening minute. The Roadrunners scored 12 of the next 13 points to take control and continued to set the pace in the opening 20 minutes.
UTSA (7-17, 1-12) pushed the lead to 30-20 on a bucket by DJ Richards. Richards was issued a technical for taunting on the play and the tide quickly turned, with WKU trimming the deficit to 40-39 by halftime.
WKU regained the lead when Jairus Hamilton’s 3 made the score 44-41 less than three minutes into the second half. Fallou Diagne’s 3 extended the advantage to 47-43, but Sharp picked up his fourth foul and McKnight left after getting his big toe stepped on in an 80-second span, sending two key Hilltoppers to the bench.
“I just know this, when (McKnight) can’t go, he’s got some pain,” Stansbury said. “That guy right there is as tough as it comes. So we will see where we are at Saturday afternoon, but if there is any possible (way) to push through and be able to go he will be that guy. If not, someone else will have to step up.”
The Roadrunners scored four quick points to tie the score, but Allen and Emmanual Akot scored five points each during a 10-2 spurt that put the Hilltoppers in front 57-49 with 12:06 remaining.
UTSA had one more run, a 13-3 surge that briefly allowed the Roadrunners to gain a 64-62 advantage, but Kristian Lander’s 3 gave WKU the lead for good with 7:03 left -- the start of a 7-0 run that made the score 69-64. UTSA was unable to get closer than three points the rest of the way.
“Our team has been going through a lot of adversity,” Sharp said. “Coach was out. Players are out. We just have to adapt. That’s what we do. When one player goes down, the next player steps up.”
Allen finished 6-for-13 from the field, including four 3s, and 6-for-10 from the free-throw line - adding seven rebounds and three assists.
“I’m just glad I could help them any way that I could,” Allen said. “We were on a losing streak. To come out with a win, that is really all I wanted. Just glad I could help.”
Akot added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists; while Hamilton finished with 14 points.
WKU shot 39.7% from the field, finishing with four turnovers.
UTSA shot 34.4% from the field. The Roadrunners were 5-for-22 from 3-point range, 1-for-11 in the second half.
“There has been a tendency, teams making 3s against us in the second half,” Stansbury said. “We talked about that. We can’t let that beat us. We have to run them off those lines. I thought our guys did a great job.”
Stansbury said following the game that Rawls was only suspended for Thursday’s game and will be back for Saturday’s game against UTEP.
“It was team rules, guidelines,” Stansbury said. “If you don’t do what you are supposed to, there is accountability. That’s just the way it is. We will move on from it and get ready for the next game.”
WKU will host UTEP at 3 p.m. on Saturday.