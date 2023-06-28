WKU FOOTBALL Tops pick up another Class of 2024 football commit Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jun 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky's football team picked up another commitment for its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday.Edwin Moore Jr., a 6-foot-4, 280-pound two-way lineman out of Columbia High School in Decatur, Ga., announced his commitment to the Tops on his Twitter social media account Tuesday.Moore had reported offers from multiple schools, including Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee, Charlotte, Miami (Ohio), UAB, Tulane and East Carolina. Moore is the fourth Class of 2024 commitment and the first from the state of Georgia.Class of 2024 commitments Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram, OL, Rockledge HS, Rockledge, Fla.Edwin Moore Jr., DL/OL, Columbia HS, Decatur, Ga.Tucker Parks, QB, Klein Collins HS, Spring, TexasElijah Realzola, WR/CB, Warren HS, San Antonio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Football Edwin Moore Jr. Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today