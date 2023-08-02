WKU FOOTBALL Tops pick up commitment from Class of 2024 lineman Adams Daily News Aug 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky's football program added some more size the Class of 2024 on Tuesday.Jarvis Adams, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman from Rome, Ga., announced his commitment to WKU on his Twitter social media account.Adams picked the Hilltoppers over Division I offers from MTSU and Georgia Southern. Adams is the third offensive lineman to join the 2024 recruiting class and the fifth commitment from Georgia.WKU class of 2024 commitmentsJarvis Adams Jr., OL, Rome HS, Rome, Ga.Justin Content, DB/WR, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.Cameron Flowers, WR, Warner Robins HS, Warner Robins, Ga.Kanye Gaines, OLB, Leesburg HS, Leesburg, Fla. Xavion Griffin, DB, Vero Beach HS, Vero Beach, Fla.Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram, OL, Rockledge HS, Rockledge, Fla.Edwin Moore Jr., DL/OL, Columbia HS, Decatur, Ga.Chukwunedu Okeke, DT/DE, Pebblebrook HS, Mableton, Ga.Tucker Parks, QB, Klein Collins HS, Spring, TexasDallen Ponder, WR, Vanguard HS, Ocala, Fla.Elijah Realzola, WR/CB, Warren HS, San AntonioZack Simmons, RB, Central HS, Phenix City, Ala.Rodney Tisdale Jr., QB, First Coast HS, Jacksonville, Fla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Football Jarvis Adams Jr.