Western Kentucky's football program picked up another commitment for the Class of 2022 on Sunday.
Anthony Brackenridge, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla., announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter following a weekend official visit to the campus.
"First and foremost I would like to thank the lord and my savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with this once in a lifetime opportunity," Brackenridge wrote in the announcement. "I would like to thank all my family members, friends, and (high school) coaches whom all supported me throughout this whole process. Also, I want to thank the whole Western Kentucky staff whom recruited me, also for an amazing Official Visit for only showing hospitality and love. With that being said I'm truly blessed to say for the next 4-5 years I will be committing to the University of Western Kentucky!"
Brackenridge had been getting interest from South Florida, Savannah State and Avila (Mo.), but WKU was his first offer according to the 247sports.com recruiting website.
Brackenridge is the 10th commitment for WKU's 2022 recruiting class and is the third defensive player, joining edge rusher Katon Law of Saraland, Ala., and cornerback Robert Harris of Belle Glade, Fla. A pair of two-way players from South Warren – Jake Jackson, a defensive lineman/tight end, and WR/DB Avrin Bell – previously committed to WKU along with South Warren quarterback Caden Veltkamp.
WKU also previously landed in-state commitments from offensive linemen Evan Wibberley (Dixie Heights HS, Fort Mitchell), Luke Slusher (Beechwood HS, Fort Mitchell) along with offensive lineman Wyatt Anderson (Heritage School, Newnan, Ga.), wide receiver Wyatt Sullivan (Robert F. Munroe Day School, Quincy, Fla.) and punter Tom Ellard (ProKick Australia, Melbourne, Australia).
Wide receiver Ryan Peppins of Alabaster, Ala., decommitted from WKU last month and is now a Utah commit.