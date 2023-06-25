Western Kentucky picked up a pair of football commitments on Saturday.
Tylon Webb, a recent Frederick Douglass High School graduate, and junior college linebacker Lonnie Rice both announced their commitment to WKU with social media posts on Twitter.
Webb, who had previously committed to Army, is a 6-foot-3, 188-pound wideout from Lexington. This past season, Webb led the Broncos to a perfect 15-0 record capped by winning the Class 5A state championship with a 28-7 victory over Bowling Green in the title game. Webb led his team with three catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in that contest.
Webb finished his senior season at Frederick Douglass with 40 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns. He is the second Class of 2023 commit to WKU from Frederick Douglass, joining classmate Jalen Hand, a defensive lineman who has already signed with the Hilltoppers.
Webb also held reported offers from Eastern Kentucky, Southeast Missouri State and UT Martin.
Rice, a 6-2, 220-pound linebacker from Philadelphia, played this past season at Lackawanna College where he tallied 39 tackles (12.5 tackles for loss), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, to fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman.
The Bishop McDevitt High School graduate is rated as a three-star prospect and the fifth-best JUCO linebacker in the country by 247Sports and held numerous offers, among them Syracuse and Georgia State.
WKU has also picked up a few Class of 2024 commitments this month.
Elijah Realzola, a 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver/cornerback from Warren High School in San Antonio, announced his commitment on Twitter last week. As a junior at Warren, Realzola tallied 46 catches for 936 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram, a 6-2, 270-pound offensive lineman from Rockledge (Fla.) High School, also announced his commitment to the Tops last week on Twitter. He reportedly holds offers from FAU, Liberty, UMass, Mississippi State, North Alabama and South Florida.
Tucker Parks, a 6-2, 205-pound quarterback out of Klein Collins High School in Spring Texas, also committed to WKU this month. Parks, who has offers from Austin Peay, Columbia and Mercer, passed for 2,282 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior at Kline Collins.{&end}
