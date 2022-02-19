Western Kentucky's softball team reeled off a pair of run-rule victories over Central Michigan and Bellarmine in Friday's Hilltopper Classic.
The Hilltoppers opened their home slate with a 10-2 six-inning victory over CMU before closing the evening with an 11-1 five-inning win. WKU scored 21 runs on 21 hits across the day, including four home runs.
"All around great opening day of the Hilltopper Classic," WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. "We were strong in the circle and had a variety of different weapons to produce a high offensive attack. I am proud of all of our efforts today."
Fifth-year seniors Maddie Bowlds and Bailey Curry both delivered four-hit days at the plate.
After Central Michigan scored in the first half inning of the game for a 2-0 lead, WKU took advantage of its first trip to the plate as well, owning a 4-2 lead after the frame. Taylor Davis would reach on an error with Jordan Ridge following with a single. A base hit from Curry drove in Davis to cut the lead in half before Bowlds stepped into the box and delivered her first home run of the season – a three-run shot – for a 4-2 WKU advantage.
From there, Katie Gardner would cruise in the circle, facing just 16 batters across the final 15 outs with the lone runner reaching on an error. The junior pitched her first complete-game of the campaign to earn the win while racking up nine strikeouts.
Things would remain quiet both ways until the bottom of the fifth when WKU saw Taylor Sanders connect for a two-run home run for a 6-2 lead. Two batters later, Bowlds delivered an RBI base hit to score Kasia Parks.
Entering the bottom of the sixth with a 7-2 advantage, Ridge recorded her second hit of the game to plate both Kennedy Foote and TJ Webster to push the score to 9-2. With two runners in scoring position and two outs, Bowlds would reach on an error, which allowed Ridge to score for the run-rule walk-off win.
Bowlds finished with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and reached on the error in her fourth at bat. The fifth-year senior drove in four runs in the game – a new career high.
Ridge added two hits and two RBIs, while Sanders notched a multi-RBI outing as well.
With the temperature barely above freezing, the Hilltoppers returned to the field for the fourth game of the opening day of the Hilltopper Classic, squaring off against Bellarmine. WKU wasted no time getting on the board with a four-run first inning as the Tops would send all nine batters to the plate to bat through the order.
Sanders, Ridge and Bowlds all registered singles in the inning while Curry connected for her first homer as a Hilltopper – a two-run blast – which pushed the score to 4-0. Sanders' hit drove in Webster for the opening score before scoring on a passed ball herself to make the score 2-0.
With the score 4-1 in favor of the Hilltoppers entering the bottom of the fourth, WKU quickly turned the offense back on. The Tops batted around, sending 10 to the plate in the frame while scoring seven runs on six hits and one Bellarmine error.
Sanders sent a sacrifice fly to left field to score Foote, who led off the inning with a base hit. Two batters later, Curry stepped into the box with the bases loaded and scorched a single to left field, allowing two Hilltoppers to score for a 7-1 advantage. Bowlds followed by reaching on another error while Ridge scored. After Hage singled to left center, Randi Drinnon sent the fifth pitch of her at bat out of the park in left center field for her first home run as a Hilltopper. Drinnon's blast also gave WKU an 11-1 cushion.
Shelby Nunn returned to the circle to finish her second complete-game of the young season. She's induced grounders to third and second base, respectively, before a pop out to shortstop sealed the win. Nunn improved to 3-1 on the season with the win. She finished with four strikeouts against zero walks.
Nunn and Gardner would combine for 13 strikeouts against zero walks in their pair of complete-game wins.
WKU was set to face Southeast Missouri on Saturday before playing a second game based on seeding.