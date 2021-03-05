The Western Kentucky softball team opened the Bulldog Invitational with wins over Alcorn State and Ball State from Nusz Park on Friday.
Katie Gardner turned in a one-hitter in the Tops’ 7-0 victory over Alcorn State before Kennedy Sullivan and Kelsey Aikey worked together to hold off Ball State’s late comeback in a 4-3 decision.
“We were able to compete in both games today with solid pitching and hitting,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We hit when we needed to and all three pitchers threw well.”
WKU’s 2-0 day improved the Tops to 8-1 overall, while Alcorn moved to 2-5 and Ball State dropped to 2-3 after their losses. The Hilltoppers have now won five straight games.
Sullivan turned in a 3 for 4 day at the plate to go along with three walks and four runs scored. The redshirt sophomore tallied two of the Tops’ five doubles on the day. Kendall Smith and TJ Webster also contributed three hits apiece, while Paige Carter racked up four knocks.
WKU’s pitchers combined for a 1.00 ERA, 19 strikeouts and a .106 opposing batting average while allowing just five hits.
WKU 7, ALCN 0
WKU opened the Bulldog Invitational by batting through the order in the top of the first in its outing against Alcorn State. The Hilltoppers would plate four runs on five hits and one Lady Braves error to take a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Braves’ best chance to cut into that deficit came in their opening trip to the plate as they loaded the bases, but Gardner ended the threat with her first of 11 strikeouts in the game.
Brylee Hage sent a one-out double to left center in the top of the third before moving to third on a sac bunt from Taylor Davis. At that point, TJ Webster singled back to the pitcher, allowing Hage to score to push the Hilltopper lead to 5-0.
Hage would go on to finish with two doubles in the game.
Jordan Thomas got the fifth inning going with WKU’s first triple of the season. The redshirt junior sent the ball down the right-field line for the seventh triple of her career and would score four batters later on a double steal with Taylor Sanders to push the Tops’ lead to 6-0.
WKU’s final tally came in the top of the sixth when Sullivan led off the frame with a walk before moving to third on a hit and error from Smith. Sanders plated Sullivan on a sacrifice fly, extending the WKU advantage to its final 7-0 margin.
Earning the first start of her career, Gardner carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth and only allowed one hit to Alcorn State in the game. The redshirt freshman tallied 11 strikeouts, the most by a Hilltopper pitcher this season.
WKU stole a season-high five bases in the day’s opening game, led by a pair from Webster.
WKU 4, BALL STATE 3
For the first time this season, an opponent scored first in a game against the Hilltoppers as Ball State plated runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead in the contest. WKU responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third and would never trail again.
The Tops used hits by Paige Carter, Sullivan and Sanders combined with a pair of Cardinal errors to even the game at 2-all. Sullivan’s double to right center allowed Carter to score from second before Sullivan scored on an error by the Ball State third baseman.
In the bottom of the fifth, Sullivan led off the frame with a walk before Smith connected with a 3-1 pitch for a two-run home run to put WKU in the lead.
A leadoff walk in the top of the seventh by Ball State forced a call to the bullpen for the Hilltoppers as Kelsey Aikey came in for her first relief appearance of the season. The Cardinals loaded the bases and would come within one after drawing a bases-loaded walk but Aikey handled a grounder and tossed to Bowlds at first to secure her first save of the season.
In Sullivan’s 6-plus innings of work she allowed three hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out six. She earned the win for her first decision of the season in the circle. Sullivan helped her own cause at the plate, turning in a 2 for 2 game along with an RBI and a walk.
Aikey struck out two, walked two and allowed one hit while holding off the Ball State comeback in her first save of the season.
