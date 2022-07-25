Conference USA released its football preseason poll Monday, and Western Kentucky is predicted to finish third in the 2022 season.
The predicted order of finish was selected by a panel of media members who cover all 11 Conference USA schools. Last year's champion, UTSA, was picked to repeat as this season's champion with 14 first-place votes. UAB was tabbed as the favorite to finish as runner-up with eight votes.
The 2022 season format is without divisions and will pit the top two teams in conference play against each other in the conference championship game, which will be hosted by the team with the best league winning percentage.
UTSA finished a program-best 12-2 last season, posting a 7-1 mark in league play. The Roadrunners defeated WKU 49-41 at the AlamoDome in last season’s title game and earned their second straight bowl berth under head coach Jeff Traylor.
The Roadrunners are led offensively by QB Frank Harris, who completed 263-of-398 passes for 3,177 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 566 rushing yards, six more scores on the ground and added a touchdown reception. Defensively the Roadrunners are led by safety Rashad Wisdom, who finished with 88 total tackles with four tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and a forced fumble.
UAB knocked off No. 13 BYU in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to finish 9-4. The Blazers head into 2022 with a new face on the sidelines – interim head coach and Glasgow native Bryant Vincent, who takes over for Bill Clark. UAB is led by RBs DeWayne McBride (1,371 yards and 13 touchdowns) and Jermaine Brown, Jr. (631 yards and seven scores). Wideout Trea Shropshire enters 2022 as the primary target on the outside following after recording 27 catches for 703 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Defensively, UAB led C-USA by allowing 23.2 points per game last season.
WKU is coming off a record-setting season offensively. The Hilltoppers finished 9-5 and ranked second in the nation in scoring offense (44.2 points per game). WKU toppled Appalachian State 59-38 in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, its second bowl win in the past three seasons under head coach Tyson Helton. West Virginia transfer QB Jarret Doege will be WKU’s signal-caller in 2022, replacing Bailey Zappe. The now-New England Patriots QB set single-season NCAA passing records with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. Returning at receiver is Daewood Davis (43 catches for 763 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021) and Malachi Corley (73 catches for 691 yards and seven scores in 2021). Defensively the Hilltoppers return DL Juwuan Jones (45 total tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2021) and DB Khalef Hailassie (57 total tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and five pass break-ups in 2021).
The Conference USA slate opens Aug. 27, and the league’s 18th conference championship game is scheduled for Dec. 2.
WKU kicks off the season with a home game against Austin Peay on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. CDT.
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. UTSA (14)
2. UAB (8)
3. WKU
4. Florida Atlantic
5. North Texas
6. UTEP
7. Charlotte
8. Middle Tennessee
9. Louisiana Tech
10. Rice
11. FIU
First place votes in parentheses