Western Kentucky’s Paige Briggs (1) dives to save the ball in the Lady Tops’ 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9) win over Northern Kentucky at E. A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

After its 23rd consecutive 20-win season, 2023 Western Kentucky’s volleyball program and head coach Travis Hudson are slated to win the conference title in the 2023 preseason coaches’ poll CUSA announced Thursday.