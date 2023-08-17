Western Kentucky’s Paige Briggs (1) dives to save the ball in the Lady Tops’ 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9) win over Northern Kentucky at E. A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
After its 23rd consecutive 20-win season, 2023 Western Kentucky’s volleyball program and head coach Travis Hudson are slated to win the conference title in the 2023 preseason coaches’ poll CUSA announced Thursday.
A record four Hilltoppers were named to the league’s Preseason All-Conference team: Callie Bauer, Paige Briggs, Kaylee Cox and Kenadee Coyle, while Briggs was tabbed Preseason Player of the Year.
Briggs collects her fourth-straight preseason team recognition and first as the Preseason Player of the Year. Bauer, Cox and Coyle mark their first appearance on the preseason roster, totaling four players from WKU – the most in league history.
Bauer is set for her second season as starting setter. Earning the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, she was also First Team All-CUSA, All-Freshman Team and AVCA All-Region while putting up 1,236 assists. In the classroom, Bauer was also one of three Hilltoppers to be named to the league’s All-Academic team in 2022.
Briggs was a First Team All-Conference, All-Academic, AVCA All-Region and All-American Honorable Mention in the 2022 season. The Michigan native was also a two-time CUSA Offensive Player of the Week while tallying 3.75 kills a set and 58 blocks on the year.
Transfer Kaylee Cox wrapped up her sophomore campaign at Missouri playing in all 28 matches and totaling 387 kills, 80 blocks and 37 service aces on the year. She was the first Missouri player to 30+ kills in a match since 2009 with her 34-kill outing against Ole Miss in 2022.
Coyle joins the list of Preseason All-Conference selections after her sophomore campaign at WKU. The Bloomington, Ind., native hit .302 on the right side in 2022, picking up 193 kills and averaging .72 blocks on the season.
This year marks the second time WKU was picked first in the league, after the Hilltoppers were tabbed at the top in the delayed 2020 and 2021 seasons as East Division champions. UTEP also got a first-place vote this season.