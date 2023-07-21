Coming off a third-place finish in the 2022 football campaign, Western Kentucky is predicted to finish at the top of the Conference USA preseason poll in 2023, league officials announced Friday.
Along with that, six Hilltoppers were named to the Conference USA Football Watch List. Quarterback Austin Reed, wide receiver Malachi Corley and offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie represent WKU offensively, while linebacker JaQues Evans constitutes the defensive side of the ball.
WKU punter Tom Ellard was the only Hilltopper special teamer mentioned, while offensive lineman Vincent Murphy was recognized academically.
In the preseason poll, the Hilltoppers received 18 of a possible 22 first-place votes from a panel of media members that cover all nine CUSA schools.
WKU is coming off a 9-5 season in 2022 that saw the Tops win its second consecutive bowl game, knocking off 10-win South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. WKU returns the nation’s leading passer in Reed, as well as the nation’s leading returning receiver in Corley. Defensively, the Hilltoppers led the nation in takeaways (32) and defensive touchdowns (six) and are led by the highly-regarded Evans.
Newly joined CUSA member, Liberty, received the remaining four first-place votes and is slotted to finish as the runner up in the preseason poll, followed by Middle Tennessee in the third spot.
Louisiana Tech is picked fourth ahead of New Mexico State, UTEP, and Jacksonville State while FIU and Sam Houston split eighth place.
WKU kicks off the season with a home game against South Florida on Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Conference USA slate opens Aug. 26 with five teams in action and a pair of league contests. The league’s 19th Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 1.
The full predicted order of finish for Conference USA is below.
2023 CUSA Preseason Football Media Poll
1. WKU (18)
2. Liberty (4)
3. MTSU
4. Louisiana Tech
5. New Mexico State
6. UTEP
7. Jacksonville State
8. FIU and Sam Houston
2023 CUSA Preseason Watch List
OFFENSE
QB Gavin Hardison, RS Sr., UTEP
QB Grayson James, Jr., FIU
QB Diego Pavia, Sr., New Mexico State
QB Austin Reed, RS Sr., WKU
RB Anwar Lewis, RS Jr., Jacksonville State
RB Frank Peasant, Jr., Middle Tennessee
WR Ife Adeyi, Sr., Sam Houston
WR Malachi Corley, Jr., WKU
WR Noah Frith, Sr., Liberty
WR Smoke Harris, RS Sr., Louisiana Tech
TE Sean Brown, RS Jr., Jacksonville State
OL Carson Bruno, RS So., Louisiana Tech
OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Sr., Liberty
OL Ethan Hagler, Sr., Sam Houston
OL Elijah Klein, RS Sr., UTEP
OL Quantavious Leslie, Jr., WKU
OL Jacob Peace, Sr., FIU
OL Shiyazh Pete, RS So., New Mexico State
OL Keylan Rutledge, So., Middle Tennessee
DEFENSE
DE Praise Amaewhule, RS Sr., UTEP
DE J-Rock Swain, Jr., Jacksonville State
DL Kendy Charles, Sr., Liberty
DL Marley Cook, RS Jr., Middle Tennessee
DL Jordan Guerad, RS So., FIU
DL Deshon Hall, Sr., Louisiana Tech
DL Chris Hardie, RS Jr., Jacksonville State
DL Markel Perry, Gr., Sam Houston
DL Dion Wilson Jr., Jr., New Mexico State
LB JaQues Evans, Jr., WKU
LB Kavian Gaither, Jr., Sam Houston
LB Tyrice Knight, RS Sr., UTEP
LB Donovan Manuel, Sr., FIU
DB Quinton Reese, Sr., Liberty
DB Willie Roberts, Sr., Louisiana Tech
DB Teldrick Ross, RS Sr., Middle Tennessee
DB Andre Seldon, RS So., New Mexico State
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Nick Brown, So., Liberty
K Alen Karajic, Jr., Jacksonville State
K Zeke Rankin, Jr., Middle Tennessee
K/P Jadon Cardell, RS So., Sam Houston
P Tom Ellard, RS So., WKU
P Daton Montiel, RS Jr., FIU
P Joshua Sloan, Jr., UTEP
PR/KR Smoke Harris, RS Sr., Louisiana Tech
KR Jonathan Brady, So., New Mexico State
ACADEMIC PERFORMER
OL Jacob Peace, Sr., FIU
DL Jackson Luttrell, Sr., Jacksonville State
QB Trey Lowe, Sr., Liberty
OL Abraham Delfin, Gr., Louisiana Tech
LB Devyn Curtis, RS So., Middle Tennessee
OL Canaan Yarro, RS Jr., New Mexico State
LB Trevor Williams, Gr., Sam Houston
OL Andrew Meyer, RS Sr., UTEP
OL Vincent Murphy, RS Jr., WKU