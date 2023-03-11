Western Kentucky's men's golf team finished seventh out of 20 teams in the field at the Sea Palms Invitational on Saturday afternoon in St. Simons Island, Ga.
WKU posted an 8-over 292 as a team in the final round. Senior Luke Fuller picked up his second top-15 finish of the season as he tied for 11th.
“We had a really rough back nine today,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “In those situations, when they pressure goes up, you have to know your tendencies and be able to adjust your targets accordingly and we did not do a good job of that. It was frustrating to watch, but equally frustrating for our players because they played really hard and fought all day.”
“In the end, it was a great learning experience to be in that position going into the final round and even the back nine of an event,” Metts added. “My message to them was every time you fall on your face in those positions, it’s just a learning experience and we will be better from it. You can’t feel pressure unless you play well enough to put yourself in that position.
"We did that, but we will learn from that failure. I’m still really proud of the progress we have shown all year and our goal is to peak in April in Texarkana. We had really solid golf from Luke (Fuller) and Nic (Hofman) all week. They took care of the golf ball on a very tight course where a big number is just one loose swing away, and I’m very pleased with that.”
Fuller finished out his tournament with a 2-over par 73 at the par-71, 6,664-yard Sea Palms Course. His 54-hole score of 6-under 207 was good to tie for 11th.
Redshirt sophomore Nic Hofman posted the low round of the day for the Hilltoppers at even-par 71. He tied for 26th on the individual leaderboard.
WKU counted a pair of 74s from sophomore Riley Grindstaff and fifth-year senior Landon Carner to finish off the scorecard. The duo tied for 51st overall. Junior Connery Meyer came in tied for 83rd.
Junior Aaron Pha played as an individual and he tied for 37th after shooting a final-round 4-over 75.
WKU will be back in action March 26 at South Alabama’s Craft Farms Intercollegiate.