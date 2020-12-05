The Western Kentucky football team is prepared to face Charlotte ... again.
The two are scheduled to meet at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Sunday for an 11 a.m. game, after having the game rescheduled multiple times.
"I do think it puts a little mental wear and tear on you, but our guys have responded really good," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Friday. "I don't want to say I was concerned, but I was interested to see when we got back out on the field a couple of days ago how would our guys respond, and they were great. They practiced normal, everybody was excited to have the opportunity, but there's a little added stress there, there is some mental wear and tear there, but I think we've worked through that just fine.
"Football players are creatures of habit. Once the lights turn on and the ball's kicked off, you pretty much go do your thing. We've just got to get to the game and get the ball kicked off and then we'll be fine."
The game was originally scheduled Nov. 28, but was pushed back to Tuesday so Charlotte (2-3 overall, 2-1 Conference USA) could clear COVID-19 protocols. The game was canceled Monday, shortly before WKU was planning to leave, because of positive COVID-19 tests within the 49ers' program. Charlotte was scheduled to play FIU on Saturday, but COVID-19 issues at FIU caused that game to get canceled Wednesday and the game against WKU (4-6, 3-3) was rescheduled shortly after.
It is currently the final regular-season game on both teams' schedules. C-USA announced Wednesday a final determination of matchups for the last weekend of the regular season (Dec. 10-12) would be made no later than Sunday. The C-USA Football Championship game is scheduled Dec. 18.
The NCAA waived bowl requirements for the 2020 season, so despite WKU's record, the Hilltoppers are optimistic that a good outing Sunday could help with chances of reaching a postseason game.
"If we play well and we do what we're supposed to do, hopefully we can go get that win, and you've got to expect to win, so that's why you hear, 'Hey, maybe good things will happen if you win this game,' " Helton said. "You're always looking forward to the future. We don't know what the future holds, but that's something to try to play for. At least give yourself an opportunity to maybe have those conversations. You've got to take the first step and go win a tough game on the road against Charlotte."
Both teams have had ample time to prepare. The Hilltoppers haven't played since a Nov. 21 win over FIU, and Charlotte hasn't played since an Oct. 31 loss to Duke. Despite a longer recovery time, receivers Xavier Lane and Dayton Wade, who were expected out Tuesday due to injury, will still be out.
"We're on a skeleton crew at receiver, but we like who we've got," Helton said. "They're good soldiers. We're ready for it."
Tyrrell Pigrome will again start at quarterback for WKU after the Hilltoppers posted their best offensive performance of the season against FIU. Two other quarterbacks – Davis Shanley and Kevaris Thomas – entered the transfer portal this week, but Helton said Thomas is still with the team and will serve as the backup Sunday should he be needed.
Charlotte has given up an average of 31.6 points and 416.2 yards per game, with 213.2 yards rushing allowed per game.
WKU's defense has led the team the last three games, allowing only one touchdown each in a loss at FAU and a win over Southern Miss, and coming up with back-to-back scores in the win over FIU to spark the offense. The Hilltoppers' staff is expecting to be tested with Charlotte's offense.
Charlotte entered the week sixth in C-USA in scoring offense at 28.6 points per game and sixth in total offense at 391.6 yards per game. The 49ers are sixth in the league in rushing offense (168 yards per game) and in passing offense (223.6 yards per game). Tre Harbison and Aaron McAllister are averaging around 50 yards rushing per game each on a similar number of touches. Chris Reynolds has thrown for 1,100 yards on 82-of-141 passing, with six touchdowns and two interceptions, with Victor Tucker (22 receptions, 289 yards, two touchdowns) and Micaleous Elder (18, 245, 0) as his top two targets.
Helton said the postponements have given the Hilltoppers plenty of time to prepare and double check everything, but now they're ready to play.
"I think that's been good. It has been a significant amount of time, so you're ready to play," he said. "You're ready – all right, let's go kick this thing off."
