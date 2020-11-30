Saturday is Wednesday, Sunday is Thursday, Monday is Friday and Tuesday is game day this week for the Western Kentucky football team.
The Hilltoppers are preparing to travel to Charlotte to prepare for a 9:30 a.m. regular-season finale Tuesday at Jerry Richardson Stadium in a game that was postponed three days so the 49ers could clear COVID-19 protocols.
For Clayton White and the WKU defense, it doesn’t matter when the ball gets kicked off – they just want another strong performance.
“Our motto on defense is ‘put the ball down.’ We don’t care what time, place, who, where or when,” White said. “That’s the motto we’ve been preaching since day one four years ago.”
The game marks only the fifth time WKU has ever played on a Tuesday, and the 30th time the program has played a December game. Of those, two have been on Dec. 1 and six others have been regular-season games.
WKU entered its last game against FIU coming off back-to-back performances where the defense allowed just one touchdown. After playing solidly throughout much of the season, the one thing missing was the turnovers, and, after numerous “turnover Tuesdays,” where all the defensive position groups would do a turnover drill that pertains to their specific position, they came against the Panthers. The Hilltoppers had back-to-back defensive scores to lead WKU to the 38-21 victory.
Turnover Tuesday happened on Friday this week, but WKU is locked into its usual schedule, although with earlier practices, for this week’s game at Charlotte.
“It was still turnover Tuesday for us,” White said.
The 49ers (2-3 overall, 2-1 Conference USA) haven’t played since an Oct. 31 loss to Duke, but WKU (4-6, 3-3) coaches are expecting to face a good offense Tuesday. Charlotte is sixth in C-USA in scoring offense at 28.6 points per game and sixth in total offense at 391.6 yards per game. The 49ers are sixth in the league in rushing offense (168 yards per game) and in passing offense (223.6 yards per game).
“They’ve had a good start, so obviously they’re trying to get to that .500 mark, and I think they do a good job of just mixing everything up. That’s one good thing their offense does,” WKU redshirt senior defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin said. “It’s not really a lot of zone or a lot of gap schemes, everything’s kind of mixed in there. They’ve got a lot of gadget plays they like to run more often than other teams as well, so they really like to keep the defense on their p’s and q’s and on edge, so we’ve got to be really locked in and focused.”
Tre Harbison and Aaron McAllister are averaging around 50 yards rushing per game each on a similar number of touches. Chris Reynolds has thrown for 1,100 yards on 82-of-141 passing, with six touchdowns and two interceptions, with Victor Tucker (22 receptions, 289 yards, two touchdowns) and Micaleous Elder (18, 245, 0) as his top two targets. White also points to Charlotte’s history of solid offensive line play.
“I think it’s a tremendous challenge for our defense,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Sunday. “I think they do a great job offensively schematically – a lot of shifts and motions, all kinds of different plays and you never see the same thing twice. It’s a lot on a defense. That’ll be a great challenge for our defense.”
WKU still has the league’s worst offense at 276.4 yards and 17 points per game, but is coming off its best performance of the season against FIU.
Tyrrell Pigrome threw for 121 yards of 14-of-25 passing, and also ran for two touchdowns. Gaej Walker had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, finishing with 127 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and Jakairi Moses added 43 yards on six carries. They both broke free for big runs – Walker had a long of 54 and Moses of 28 – which is something WKU had been lacking through its first nine games.
“To get those two defensive touchdowns in the game really gave our guys a spark, really gave our guys on offense some confidence, and then it’s like we’ve talked about, it’s almost like beating a dead horse – you look at the drives we score touchdowns, we had a big play in the drive,” WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said. “We had two big, long runs in the second half that got us down there and if you look in the first half, the couple of scoring drives we had, we hit a big play.
“That’s college football. That’s playing offense. You’re not going to have multiple, 12, 13, 14, 15 – heck, for us 18, 19, 20-play drives that we’ve had this year – and consistently be able to do that. You have to have – at some point in the drive – you have to have a big play, and we were able to do that a couple times.”
Charlotte has given up an average of 31.6 points and 416.2 yards per game, with 213.2 yards rushing allowed per game, which is better than only Middle Tennessee, FIU and North Texas in C-USA.
WKU will likely be without receiver Xavier Lane due to a knee injury suffered against FIU, Helton said Sunday.
Tuesday will mark the final game of the regular season for WKU. It’s the fourth time the Hilltoppers have played Charlotte, and WKU leads the series 2-1. The home team has won each meeting.{&end}
