Western Kentucky showed the potential its revamped offense has in its lopsided season-opening win against UT Martin on Thursday.
After the 59-21 victory over the FCS foe, the Hilltoppers are preparing for a step up in competition.
WKU will begin a tough three-game stretch Saturday when it faces off with Army at Michie Stadium.
“It’s a great opportunity. What a great platform to showcase our team,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday at his weekly press conference. “I know our team is really excited to be there. Army is a great campus, it’s a great stadium, great atmosphere. The pageantry of college football on a day like that is going to be tremendous. I’m just really excited to have that opportunity, and there’s great honor to be able to play in that game.”
In Thursday’s win, the Hilltoppers had the offense “as good as it possibly could be,” according to Helton. With Houston Baptist transfer Bailey Zappe at quarterback and Zach Kittley coordinating the offense, it put up 587 yards of offense, with 478 coming through the air.
But the competition will take a big step up this week – and in the final two nonconference games after that.
Army is coming off a 43-10 victory over Georgia State on Saturday in its opener where it outgained the Panthers 356-177, with 258 of those yards coming on the ground. The Black Knights received votes in both the preseason coaches poll and AP poll after going 9-3 last year, and Helton says Army is a “much better football team than 2019” when WKU beat them 17-8 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are 3-0 all-time against Army.
WKU will follow Saturday’s game with a week off, before hosting Indiana and traveling to Michigan State. Saturday’s game against Army and the Indiana game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, while the Michigan State game does not currently have a TV assignment.
The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 entering the season, but got blown out 34-6 Saturday at No. 18 Iowa. Indiana also hosts Idaho and No. 8 Cincinnati before the Sept. 25 game.
Michigan State opened the season Friday with a 38-21 win over Northwestern and also face Youngstown State, Miami and Nebraska before the Oct. 2 homecoming game in East Lansing, Mich.
Right now, though, all the focus at WKU is on this weekends matchup in West Point, N.Y.
“Whether we are (ready) or not, we always want that opportunity. I think our guys look forward to it. You’ve always heard me say we want to be a part of the national conversation and this is a great platform to be on, starting with this game,” Helton said. “We’ll take it one game at a time, but I can’t think of a better opportunity on the 20-year anniversary of Sept. 11 to play at Army – a great football team – and try to go get a win up there. If we want to be a good football team, it’s going to be a tough road, but it’s one that we embrace and look forward to.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
INJURY UPDATE
Helton said Monday tight end Joshua Simon suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game and was unsure of his status for Saturday.
“I don’t know yet. We’ll have to see,” Helton said. “He’s trying to work through all those things.”
Simon caught three passes – including two touchdowns – for 73 yards in the season-opening win.
WKU is hopeful to get others back for the game at Army, however, including receiver Dalvin Smith and running back Noah Whittington, who missed the opener on the offensive side. Helton said linebacker Nick Days – who started games late in the 2020 season – missed Thursday’s game with an ankle injury and that “he’s another one we’ll see if we can get him back this week.”{&end}