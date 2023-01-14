During Western Kentucky's five-game losing streak that ended just a week ago, Hilltopper interim head coach Phil Cunningham and his players likened the team's struggles to passing through a storm.
Two wins later, the biggest danger to the Hilltoppers was the calm in Saturday night's matchup against Florida International at E.A. Diddle Arena. After the Tops felling into a scoring lull in the second half that allowed the Panthers to catch and pass them on the scoreboard, WKU found a way to fight through that stagnant patch and regroup to claim a 70-59 win.
It came down to one trait – pure stubborness.
"Our main theme the whole night was just keep playing hard, keep playing hard," Cunningham said. "The first half we said just keep playing hard – we could see some fatigue and we said we'll break their will. We said we may not break their will first half, but ultimately we'll break their will. Just keep playing hard.
"Well, then they kind of flipped it on us in the second half. Now we're down, so in the huddle then we said, OK, now you've got to be hard-headed. You've got to be stubborn because everybody in the building thinks you're probably getting ready to get beat right now."
It was the third straight victory for the Hilltoppers and third consecutive win against Conference USA opponents, evening their record in league play to 3-3 and boosting the overall mark to 11-6.
"I think we got our energy up a little bit," WKU fifth-year forward Jairus Hamilton said. "I think throughout the game, we kind of had the same five out there for a little while so we just kind of got a little sluggish out there, making bad passes and everything. We just picked it up, realized the intensity of the game and how close the game was and just went out there and hit a big shot, got big stops. That's what we've got to keep focusing on doing and that's what we did."
FIU (8-9, 2-4) didn't make it easy. After WKU closed the first half with a 5-0 spurt to take a 35-29 lead into the break and pushed that advantage to eight points at 40-32 on Jamarion Sharp's free throw, the Panthers started cashing in on the Tops' turnovers to chew through that lead.
Mohamed Sanogo's dunk off a fast break started by a steal capped 14-2 run that put FIU ahead 46-42 with 11:08 to play and forced Cunningham to call a time out for that little chat about stubborness.
The Tops got the message. A 3-pointer from Hamilton followed by a made free throw by Jordan Rawls knotted the score back up at 46-all. The Panthers twice more took back the lead before Dayvion McKnight's jumper in the lane gave WKU the lead for good at 51-50 with 7:08 to play.
Luke Frampton followed with a 3-pointer, then McKnight dropped in a layup on a fast break sparked by Tyrone Marshall's block and the lead was six at 56-50.
Two Frampton free throws stretched the Tops' advantage back to eight before FIU rallied to pull back within four at 58-54.
A decisive 9-0 run sparked by 3s from McKnight and Hamilton stretched WKU's advantage to 13 at 67-54 with 1:45 to go and effectively seal the victory.
"We made a run at the end of the first half where it looked like, OK, we got some momentum here," Cunningham said. "Then they punched right back. To start the second half, we struggled to score and give them credit. I mean, coming in we're if not the best we're one of the best teams in the league at not turning the ball over. In assist-to-turnover ratio, we're probably top of the league. And on the flip side, they're one of the best teams at turning their opponent over and creating turnovers. It was kind of a battle of those two dynamics right there and they won that. We turned the ball over way too much and that's how they got that lead.
" ... But we found a way to break through. It was just a lot of individual effort, but collectively just finding a way to break through and pull out a win at the end."
The Tops got another big lift from the bench, even with Lander making his first career collegiate start in place of injured WKU guard Emmanuel Akot. Lander made an immediate impact, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the first half and playing significant minutes. He finished with eight points.
Off the bench, Marshall and Rawls provided a major boost – especially in the second half. Marshall was a menace in the paint, finishing with four blocked shots – more even than Sharp, the nation's leading shot blocker who finished with three – and grabbed six rebounds to go along with five points.
Rawls, still playing with a hand injury suffered in last month's road loss to Middle Tennessee, provided an extra quick defender to help limit the Panthers' 3-point shooting in the second half. He also provided an offensive spark, finishing with 11 points.
The Tops held FIU's Denver Jones, the second-leading scorer C-USA, to nearly 10 points under his average with with just 10 points. Arturo Dean finished with a game-high 18 points for the Panthers, who hit just 6-of-23 on 3-point tries.
McKnight had an uncharacteristic off night shooting, but still connected on a pair of pivotal 3s and finished with a team-high 14 points. Hamilton had another strong all-around game with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Frampton tallied 10 points (two made 3-pointers) and Sharp pulled down 10 rebounds to go along with five points and the three blocks.
It's a quick turnaround for the Tops, who host league-leading Florida Atlantic on Monday at 6 p.m. in a game set to be televised on ESPNU. The Owls have won 15 straight games and are 16-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play after Saturday's 66-62 win over North Texas.
Cunningham said FAU's versatility and depth is impressive.
"They play with a loose and free mentality," Cunningham said of the Owls. "They're from the beach, right? They've kind of got the beach mentality. Like they won't be uptight because we've got a big crowd in here Monday night. They won't be uptight, you can count on that. They're going to be loose and free and firing it up and kicking it, playing like they play."
The Tops may be without Akot again – he's day-to-day after suffering a head injury in the win over UAB – and will again be without head coach Rick Stansbury, who has missed six games while recovering from an undisclosed health issues. Cunningham will continue to serve as the interim head coach in Stansbury's absence.