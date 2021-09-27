Western Kentucky hasn’t done itself many favors at the start of games so far this season.
While head coach Tyson Helton doesn’t believe that’s what’s cost the Hilltoppers in the last two contests – both losses – his team wants to put itself in a better position early Saturday at Michigan State.
“I think that’s every coach’s challenge,” Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. “I’ve never been huge on that because a lot of the pieces have to come together for you – defensively you’re trying to make adjustments from what they’ve shown you and the game’s trying to get established.
“I do think offensively, though, it’s been a point of emphasis for us – ‘Hey, we’ve got to start fast.’ If we can go up to Michigan State and start fast and try to get an early touchdown and get that momentum in our favor and we’re not having to play catch up, I think that’ll benefit us a lot. That is definitely a point of emphasis for us.”
WKU has trailed each of its three opponents it has faced so far in 2021, with the only victory coming in the opener against FCS-level UT Martin. In that game, the Hilltoppers gave up a touchdown in the game’s opening drive before soaring past the Skyhawks for a 59-21 victory. The next two opponents in its nonconference schedule were tougher, however, and included a currently 4-0 Army team in West Point, N.Y., and an Indiana team that entered the season ranked 17th in the country.
This week’s game won’t get any easier, as the Hilltoppers prepare to play a game against the 17th-ranked team in the latest AP poll in East Lansing, Mich.
The emphasis in doing so is primarily on the offense, although the defense has struggled to get off the field early in WKU’s last two games. Army and Indiana combined to score on seven of their eight first-half possessions against the Hilltoppers, and the only time they didn’t was when Army fumbled at the WKU 11 on its opening drive. In both games, the Hilltoppers fell down 14-0 before eventually losing the games by a combined five points.
WKU didn’t score in its first two drives against UT Martin and failed to score until its fourth possession against Army. Against Indiana, the Hilltoppers punted on their first drive, found the end zone on a 15-play drive – their longest scoring drive of the season – in their second and turned the ball over on downs in their third.
So while the Hilltoppers are averaging nearly 42 points per game, they still want to get going faster offensively.
“I think, more than anything, it’s those first couple of drives that we establish the momentum, we complete drives, we do all the things correctly,” Helton said.
WKU’s offense has started with the ball in one of its three games this season – against Army – and has deferred to the second half when it won the toss in its other two games to put the defense on the field first instead of its high-powered offense.
“Every game is different. I always put thought into it. More often than not I lean on deferring, though, to try to play good defense and get them to punt early and now you have the advantage offensively – go get a touchdown and then you get it back first in the second half,” Helton said. “That’s really the thought. I’m more leaned on deferring, but that’s not saying that’s always an absolute, either. That’s always in the back of my mind.”
A quick start and early momentum might be especially important Saturday as Michigan State will be celebrating its homecoming and as the Hilltoppers try for their first win in 10 tries against a current Big Ten team. The 4-0 Spartans have had over 70,000 fans at each of their first two home games so far – a 42-14 showing against Youngstown State and a 23-20 overtime victory against Nebraska.
Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.