Bailey Zappe was at Houchens-Smith Stadium last week as Western Kentucky began its spring football practices.
The record-setting quarterback wasn’t in pads or throwing balls around for it, however. He was taking things in from the sideline as he awaits WKU’s pro day next Thursday.
The Hilltoppers will have a new quarterback this fall, and with six players in that room, there isn’t expected to be a decision made on the starter for some time.
“All those guys will compete and it’ll be a long, drawn-out process, but I want to watch those guys, I want to see the young quarterbacks and how much they’ve developed from last year coming into this year,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. “Again, that’s a long process, but I do like the room and I think we’ve got good pieces there.”
A long process in determining a quarterback is not unusual for Helton. In his first two seasons as a head coach, he didn’t name a starting quarterback until well into fall camp. Last season was the exception, when he named Zappe the starter at the team’s media day before fall camp began.
In his first season, Steven Duncan was named the team’s starter ahead of the opener, but Ty Storey later moved into the starting quarterback role. Tyrrell Pigrome was the starter for 2020, but Kevaris Thomas also started two games that season. Zappe was the starter for the entirety of 2021, breaking NCAA records for passing yards and touchdown passes along the way.
“I don’t have a timetable. Usually for me, I don’t name a quarterback until a couple weeks before the first game of the season,” Helton said. “If you had to hold my feet to the fire, I’m going to say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to hold off again on that.’
“ ... We have ideas about where we’re headed with the quarterback position, but I want everybody to compete and I want everybody to feel comfortable. I don’t think the job is won during spring at all. I think you’ve got to carry it into summer and you’ve got to carry it into fall camp. Then things work out – everybody knows who the starting quarterback should be by the time we get ready for the first game of the season. I’ll probably make that announcement then.”
The current quarterback room contains three returning players from last year’s team – Drew Zaubi, Darius Ocean and Chance McDonald – two transfers – Jarret Doege and Austin Reed – and one signed out of high school – Caden Veltkamp.
“All those guys in my room are studs,” WKU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle said. “They come in and they work every day, they want to learn. We watch our install cut ups and we see Bailey every day, so they get to watch what it’s supposed to look like at a high level, and a lot of them were with him, right? It’s been super encouraging watching them come in every day, learn, compete and want to get better and try and master this offense, and they’re doing a great job.”
JARRET DOEGE
Doege is the most experienced quarterback on WKU’s roster. He joined the Hilltoppers as a transfer from West Virginia, and as the Division I active career passing yards and touchdowns leader. He threw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns on 272-of-417 passing with 12 interceptions last season. Doege was at West Virginia for three seasons, but started his career at Bowling Green State.
Arbuckle describes Doege as “an experienced guy” that’s brought a “pro mentality.” The relationship between the two, plus WKU’s passing prowess – the Hilltoppers have had three of the nation’s leading passers the last 10 seasons – were part of the reason he decided on WKU.
“One – coach Helton, I really vibed with him and believed in what he was doing. Two – coach Arbuckle, I’ve known him for a very long time – probably since I was in seventh grade – from him being from Canadian (Texas) – I had a couple friends that lived there that were really close to me,” Doege, a Lubbock, Texas, native, said. “They had a lot of returning starters coming back and just the standard set at quarterback – I wanted to be a part of that and try to throw for a lot of yards.”
AUSTIN REED
Reed is the newest quarterback in the room. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Reed comes from Division II West Florida, where he went 22-3 as the starting quarterback over two seasons and claimed a national title in 2019. During that time, he threw for 7,507 yards and 78 touchdowns.
“I like good football players, if I’m being honest. I played Division II football, so I keep up with it,” said Arbuckle, a former West Texas A&M quarterback. “He’s someone I knew about and whenever he got in the portal, I was like, ‘Oh man, I want a good football player on my team,’ so I called him, talked to coach Helton and we went and got him because at the end of the day, that’s what we’re always wanting to do – we’re always wanting to compete, compete, compete, compete and I think he brings a great level of competition and experience to our room.”
CADEN VELTKAMP
Veltkamp starred locally at South Warren, where he helped lead the Spartans to the KHSAA Class 5A state title last fall. He started for three seasons at South Warren, and threw for 2,456 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. Veltkamp is the son of WKU director of football strength and conditioning Jason Veltkamp.
“Caden Veltkamp – young one, right? Local guy. He’s one who got with us early and he’s been eating it up,” Arbuckle said. “I can’t keep him out of my office. He’s been eating it up, wanting to learn everything and it’s just really fun to see those guys work and compete and try to get better.”
DREW ZAUBI
Zaubi played the most last season behind Zappe, but still saw very limited action mainly late in games. He appeared in seven games and completed three of the four passes he attempted for 38 yards.
The 6-foot-4, 225 redshirt junior previously played at Reedley College, where he helped lead his team to the Northern California Football Association American Division championship in 2019. He threw for 1,162 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions that season. Zaubi – a South Oldham graduate – started his career at Louisville but did not play.
“Drew Zaubi – he’s a guy who, operationally, he does everything right,” Arbuckle said. “He’s very, very smart out on the field and everything, so he’s been doing a very good job.”
DARIUS OCEAN
Ocean is a 6-foot, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Raleigh, N.C. He’s appeared in one game for the Hilltoppers in two seasons – late in a 2020 loss at BYU – after throwing for 1,858 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior at Hough High School.
“Darius Ocean – talented as all get out,” Arbuckle said. “He’s coming along great with the mental side of it and he’s doing a phenomenal job getting better.”
CHANCE MCDONALD
McDonald is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt freshman from Steilacoom, Wash. He appeared in two games last season, completing one pass on five attempts for 13 yards. McDonald was rated a three-star prospect out of Steilacoom High School by 247Sports.
"Chance McDonald, man – Chance is another one – he's increased mentally and really physically as far as his body and his arm from when he got here in the summer until now," Arbuckle said.