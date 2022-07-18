Western Kentucky graduate student quarterback Jarret Doege (2) pulls the ball in and looks for yards on foot in the offense versus defense Annual Spring Game at Houchens Stadium Saturday April 23 in Bowling Green.
The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award Monday with Western Kentucky quarterback Jarret Doege named among the initial list of student-athletes.
The Maxwell Award has been presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.
Doege enters the 2022 season as college football's active leader in passing yards (10,494) and passing touchdowns (79). Last season at West Virginia, he threw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes. He will now be playing in an offense that set FBS records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a single season just a year ago with NFL draft pick Bailey Zappe under center.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 1, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 22. The winner of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8. The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, N.J. on March 10, 2023.