Western Kentucky Auburn Football
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has withdrawn his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal and informed the coaching staff he intends to return to WKU next season, the school confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.

