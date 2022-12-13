Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has withdrawn his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal and informed the coaching staff he intends to return to WKU next season, the school confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
Reed, who was named Conference USA’s Newcomer of the Year for the 2022 season, led the Hilltoppers to an 8-5 record in the regular season, and a subsequent berth in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Reed will suit up for the Hilltoppers in that Dec. 21 bowl matchup against South Alabama. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
Reed was among the best passers in the nation this year, throwing for 4,249 yards and 36 touchdowns. Reed’s yardage and touchdown totals were second and fourth in the entire country, respectively. The Florida native’s 272 points responsible for were also the second-most in all of college football, and the most among all players in the Group of Five conferences.
Reed threw for a season-high 410 yards in WKU’s final game of the regular season, a win at Florida Atlantic. He also tossed six touchdowns to six different receivers earlier in the season in a victory at Charlotte. Reed threw for 300 yards or more in eight of WKU’s 13 games this season.
A transfer from NCAA Division II West Florida where he led that program to a national championship in 2019, Reed earned All-Conference USA Second-Team honors this season.