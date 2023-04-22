The training wheels were on the offense and the defense was no doubt handcuffed, but Western Kentucky's quarterbacks avoided crashing into the proverbial bushes during Saturday's annual spring game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Tops' QB room looked solid from top to bottom Saturday, with each of WKU's five quarterbacks leading at least one touchdown drive in the controlled scrimmage. Equally important, the Tops' offense committed no forced turnovers against WKU's defense.
Western Kentucky starting quarterback Austin Reed, fresh off leading the nation in passing last season with 4,744 yards along with 40 touchdowns, had a measured assessment of the Tops' offensive success against WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers' unit.
"As we played a dulled-down offense, coach Summers played a dulled-down defense," Reed said. "And one of coach Summers' biggest ways of getting turnovers is fumbles. Obviously we weren't live and he wasn't blitzing the crazy blitzes that he has – coach Summers will have plenty of those when the time comes and he was generous to us today in not giving us a lot of exotic looks, but with the base looks we were getting on defense and the kind of stuff they were doing it was pretty easy to make simple decisions and kind of be smart with the ball.
"We weren't seeing a lot of exotic stuff, so we did really what we were supposed to do today."
Reed led the Hilltoppers on two touchdown drives during his five turns leading the offense, hooking up with Michael Mathison on a 5-yard touchdown on WKU's fifth offensive drive and then capping a 12-play drive to open the second half of the scrimmage with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Glasgow native Dalvin Smith in the back of the end zone.
Reed is the most proven of the quarterbacks on the roster, but WKU's next most experienced quarterback was the first to get the offense into the end zone. Bronson Barron, a junior transfer from FCS-level Weber State, engineered a 13-play, 76-yard drive – all offensive possessions started at the 24-yard line – capped by Elijah Young's 2-yard touchdown run on the fourth series for the offense.
Barron started all 13 games for Weber State last season, finishing with 204 completions for 2,529 yards and 21 touchdowns as the Wildcats finished ranked No. 9 nationally in FCS with a 10-3 record. Barron threw for 5,146 yards and 36 touchdowns over 26 games in his career at Weber State.
Freshman Turner Helton, nephew of WKU head coach Tyson Helton, also led a scoring drive in his first turn guiding the offense when he threaded a nice ball to Denzil Alleyne for an 22-yard touchdown pass.
That was the first of two touchdown connections for Turner Helton and Alleyne, who later hooked up for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
"I really have to give credit to my teammates – I really didn't have to do much, they put me in great situations," said Turner Helton, son of current Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton. "The quarterback room's been competitive, it's been fun. We've got a lot of good dudes in there, so it's been a lot of fun this spring."
That was just part of an impressive day for the Tops' younger QBs. Redshirt sophomore Willie Taggart Jr., a transfer from Florida Atlantic and son of former WKU star quarterback Willie Taggart, flashed impressive quickness in the pocket and accuracy by completing 6-of-8 passes on his first turn, capping the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jax Cooper – a former Allen-County Scottsville standout.
Freshman Caden Veltkamp, starred at South Warren, got into the scoring act late in the scrimmage, finishing off a drive with a 9-yard TD strike to Blue Smith for the day's final touchdown.
"I felt like it was a pretty good day for the room and for the offense overall," WKU starting quarterback Austin Reed said. "Obviously in a spring game, the offense is going to be so simplified and dumbed-down, and super dull. You know, we're not going to show everything we got. But I felt overall we ran the base plays really well and it was great to see some young guys like Willie and Turner and Caden make plays along with some guys that have been here for awhile like myself, and guys who have played football for awhile like Bronson. So I thought it was a great day for the room."
Tyson Helton kept a close watch on all his quarterbacks Saturday, literally watching each play over their shoulder on the field. He was happy with what he saw for the most part Saturday and generally throughout the spring.
"Bronson's come in, older guy, and he's done a nice job," Tyson Helton said. "Caden Veltkamp, this is his second year, I thought he had a really good spring. Turner, this is his first spring, and he's done some really good things. And then Willie, he's the new guy, and I thought he did a really nice job just coming in now. A lot of those guys, they've had a lot more time than he's had. So I'm looking forward to him going through the summer and all those things.
"But those guys need to continue to get reps like everybody else. Austin obviously is pretty polished and dialed in, but we've got to get those other ones where they're game ready. But I've been pleased all spring with them."