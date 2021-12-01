Western Kentucky’s football team led the league with 13 players on PFF College’s All-Conference USA Teams and quarterback Bailey Zappe was named Offensive Player of the Year, the website and media outlet announced this week.
WKU’s 13 players on the first, second and third teams beat UAB (12), UTSA (nine) and Marshall (eight) as the next-closest programs. The Hilltoppers’ six on the first team also led the league, with the Blazers (five) as the only other school with more than three.
Zappe leads the nation with 4,968 passing yards (517 more than Mississippi State’s Will Rogers) and 52 touchdowns (12 more than Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Alabama’s Bryce Young). His 70% completion rate (406-of-580) and 168.44 passing efficiency rating are fifth among FBS quarterbacks over 211 attempts.
PFF College’s post said “Zappe posted an 85.3 passing grade in his first year as the Hilltoppers’ starter, finishing top-five in the FBS in deep completions (41), completion percentage (53.9%), passing yards (1,394) and touchdowns (15). WKU went from third-to-last in the conference in EPA per pass play in 2020 to first in the same metric in 2021, and Zappe was the biggest reason why.”
PFF College grades out WKU’s offensive line at a 92.6 in pass blocking – the top number in the nation by 4.0 points (BYU at 88.6). All five members of the unit were listed, with Quantavious Leslie, Cole Spencer and Boe Wilson being named to the first team, Rusty Staats on the second team and Mason Brooks on the third team.
Defensive end DeAngelo Malone – who ranks tied for third in C-USA with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss – also made the first team, as did wide receiver Jerreth Sterns – who ranks second in FBS with 1,539 yards and is the only player in the nation in triple digits with 127 receptions.
Kickoff returner Beanie Bishop – who has 21 returns for 480 yards (22.9 average) – joined Staats on the second team. Wrapping up the WKU representatives on the third team were defensive back Omari Alexander, linebacker Jaden Hunter, kicker Brayden Narveson and wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley. There was also an honorable mention list, with safety Antwon Kincade and Bishop – as a defensive back – earning spots.
The Hilltoppers notched their seventh straight win in C-USA play and claimed the East Division championship with a 53-21 win at Marshall.
WKU – 8-4 overall, 7-1 in league games – earned a berth in the C-USA championship game against West Division winner UTSA. The Hilltoppers will look to avenge their lone C-USA loss (a 52-46 defeat in Bowling Green on Oct. 9) on Friday with kickoff set for 6 p.m. in the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.