After a pair of second-half fades to open Conference USA play, Western Kentucky's men's basketball switched it up Thursday night against North Texas at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers flashed defensive intensity and a grittiness that almost led to an inspiring comeback in the second half against the Mean Green.
Almost, but not quite – not after a dreadful start that saw North Texas race out to a 21-2 lead that forced the Tops to play catch-up all night. In the end, WKU couldn't quite pull it off in a 70-66 loss.
The latest defeat, the Hilltoppers' fifth straight, dropped the team to 0-3 to start Conference USA play. The five-game losing streak equals the longest in WKU head coach Rick Stansbury's seven-year tenure – though technically, Stansbury wasn't on the sidline for the last three as he continues to recover from what the school terms "a health matter."
Stansbury isn't making the trip to San Antonio for Saturday's matchup against UTSA, WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham – who is serving as the interim head coach – said in Thursday's postgame media conference.
"These guys are fighting," Cunningham said. "We're in a storm right now. We're coming out of the storm because we've got the right DNA in that locker room. I don't know when, I hope it's Saturday, but we're coming out of the storm."
WKU (8-6 overall, 0-3 C-USA) came close to finding that rainbow in the second half. After trailing as 16 points with 12 minutes left and still down 13 with 7:34 to go, the Tops reeled off an 8-0 run capped by Dayvion McKnight's layup to pull within 60-55 with 4:35 to play.
North Texas (12-3, 3-1) slowed the Tops' momentum for awhile, maintaining a lead of at least five over the next four minutes.
Kai Huntsberry's made free throw pushed the Mean Green lead to seven at 69-62 with just 40 seconds to play, but the Tops had one last surge left.
After Jairus Hamilton knocked down a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left, WKU's Tyrone Marshall came up with a steal out of the full-court press and got the ball to McKnight for a layup that got the Tops within three at 69-66 with 15 seconds to play.
North Texas broke the press on its second try, with Huntsberry drawing a foul on the other end. He hit one free throw to make it a two-possession game with 13 seconds to go.
McKnight missed a jumper on WKU's ensuing possession, grabbed his own rebound, missed a 3-pointer with the rebound reeled in by teammate Dontaie Allen – whose jumper was blocked by Jayden Martinez as the game clock expired.
"I think the biggest thing about our team is our team is going to fight, you know what I mean," Allen said. "There's so many negatives that people can bring up about us losing the last four or whatever it is, but our team's fighting. It's like everybody's saying, we're in a storm right now. But that don't mean we're not going to fight and we're not going to keep controlling what we can control and approaching every game the same way."
The Tops opened ice-cold against the Mean Green, who entered the night with a well-earned reputation as a tough defensive team. North Texas had allowed 60 points or more just once this season before WKU put up 66 on Thursday, and in the first half it looked as though the Mean Green would once again keep the score low.
WKU missed its first 10 shots to open the game, a stretch finally broken when McKnight hit a jumper with 10:17 left in the first half.
"It's what they do," Cunningham said. "I don't want to bring up a bad memory, but we got down 17-0 to them a few years ago down in Frisco in the championship game. So a lot of it, give them credit – it's what they do. I've seen it happen with them a lot. They're so good at what the do defensively.
"And our game plan, we felt like you've got to drive against their pressure. And we're not built to drive. We're not a great driving team. We've got big wings. We've got a big team and we're not built to drive great, but that's we were going to do – we were going to drive it and move it and drive it. And they did a good job of keeping us keeping us out of the paint.
" ... And then at the other end, we were getting stops but we were giving up offensive rebounds – which is what they do, they're a tremendous offensive rebounding team. We were prepared for that. But being prepared for it and actually going out and getting those rebounds ... they had 11 at halftime. Now to our guys' credit, they only had four in the second half. But that start ultimately doomed us."
Cunningham opted to go with a smaller llneup starting about midway through the first half, giving extended run to Tyrone Marshall Jr. and Allen along with Khristian Lander, who helped fill in at point guard with backup Jordan Rawls out with a hand injury.
Following that initial surge that put the Mean Green up 21-2, the Tops outscored North Texas 22-11 the rest of the half to get within eight at 32-24 at the break.
WKU struggled to make much headway in the second half, as the recent trend of opponents heating up beyond the 3-point line again reared up. North Texas hit its first four 3-point tries in the second half and 7-of-14 overall after connecting on just 4-of-12 treys in the first half.
The Mean Green also ended up outrebounding the Tops 40-26. Tylor Perry finished with 22 points to lead North Texas, with Aaron Scott adding 11 points – including 3-of-3 on 3-pointers.
McKnight scored a game-high 29 points to lead WKU, with Hamilton adding 16 points.
"Just keep going hard – go to practice, same mindset," McKnight said. "We're not worried about these losses. Put those behind us – next game is the biggest game."
The next game is Saturday at UTSA (7-8, 1-3) at 3 p.m. The Roadrunners picked up a 75-72 home win against Middle Tennessee on Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on Stadium.
"They're just a talented team," Cunningham said of UTSA. "They're really good offensively. Their coach does a good job kind of doing some unique things to be prepared for each opponent, which is a little different in this league. They've got some quick guards. They've got the big left-handed kid, (Jacob) Germany who's always played well against us. Anytime you go on the road in league play, it's going to be a tough game. It'll be a battle, I'm sure."