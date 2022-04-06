Western Kentucky battled back from a five-run deficit to earn a 9-8 baseball victory over Belmont on Tuesday night at Nick Denes Field.
After the Bruins jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the top of fifth inning, the Hilltoppers used a grand slam by Brian McAuliffe in the bottom of the inning and a four-run eighth-inning explosion to get the win.
"I'm really excited about the way we came back," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "That's a great sign. This year hasn't been easy for the group, but they keep believing and they found a way tonight. Belmont went out and had a big inning with five runs, but then we came back and put four on the board to get us right back in the game. When I look at it – when I sit back down and go through everything – it's probably one of our better team wins this year."
Luke Stofel earned the starting nod for WKU, allowing four runs while striking out four batters in four frames. The Hilltoppers utilized six relief pitchers from there, with Lane Diuguid picking up the win and Mason Vinyard earning his team-high sixth save of the season.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers racked up 10 hits and three walks, with two players producing multi-hit performances. Ty Batusich led the way with a 3-for-5 outing, adding an RBI and run, while Tristin Garcia went 2-for-5 to go along with two runs and two RBIs.
The Hilltoppers (11-17, 2-7 Conference USA) will jump back into conference play with a three-game series against Florida International beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at Nick Denes Field.