The Western Kentucky softball team entered the 2021 season knowing it had an opportunity to do what no other team in Conference USA had done in the past six years – play in the league tournament as the host.
The Hilltoppers clinched a berth in this year's Conference USA Softball Championship on Friday and will open the event at the WKU Softball Complex excited for home-field advantage Wednesday at 5 p.m. against the winner of the tournament's first game between Middle Tennessee and UTSA.
"It's really exciting to finally break the curse of six years of being able to host and play in it. We have tried to control what we can control, putting ourselves in the best opportunity to play," WKU redshirt senior outfielder Paige Carter said Saturday after the team's regular-season finale. "I love being able to play at home. Home games are always so great. Being able to have the structure and then the crowd at home is just a great atmosphere to play in. I think it'll be a really good conference tournament."
Florida Atlantic was the last host team to play in the C-USA Championship, doing so at FAU Softball Stadium in 2014, when it lost to North Texas 5-4 in 10 innings on the first day.
Since then, it's been held at Florida International's Felsberg Field, North Texas' Lovelace Field, the Southern Miss Softball Complex, Charlotte's Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium and UAB's Mary Bowers Field, with the host missing out on a chance to compete for the title each time. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think it's huge," WKU redshirt sophomore pitcher/outfielder Kennedy Sullivan said. "I think we play really well at home. It's just the comfort of being here – you know the field, you have the fans, everybody's there to watch and the environment here is just so great when you have everyone yelling for you and cheering and I definitely think it's going to be huge. I love when we play at home. We play so well at home."
WKU finished the regular season second in C-USA's East Division with a 27-12 overall record and a 10-6 mark in league play. The Hilltoppers enter the event winners in nine of their final 10 games, capped off with a four-game sweep of FAU, where the schedule was changed to play doubleheaders on back-to-back days.
"It's go-time," WKU coach Amy Tudor said. "I think all the athletes know it's now that we have to turn it into a different gear, but I would say that we're well-conditioned."
The Hilltoppers are the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will first face the winner of Wednesday's noon game between Middle Tennessee (26-21 overall, 11-8 C-USA) and UTSA (14-30, 8-12). The two teams have not met this season, and WKU also did not play the Roadrunners. The Hilltoppers did face the Blue Raiders, however, and lost three of four to open league play. It was the only series WKU lost this season.
WKU split with Charlotte, took three of four at FIU and then swept FAU in back-to-back doubleheaders in its other C-USA matchups.
"Four games in two days is tiring, but I was proud that we kept the foot down and just really attacked at the plate really all weekend long," Carter said Saturday. "We've just constantly been getting better and better as the season goes on. Even though we started conference a little rocky, we've straight uphilled now and it's good go into a conference tournament with everything clicking on all cylinders."
WKU leads the league with a .315 batting average, is second in slugging percentage (.494) and second in on-base percentage (.390). The Hilltoppers are also in the league's top four in runs scored, hits, runs batted in, doubles, home runs and total bases.
The Hilltoppers have been strong in the field as well, posting shutouts in their last three games, and across their last two series have held opponents to one run or fewer five times. Against FAU, WKU gave up only one earned run.
"Obviously it's great to get some confidence in before we go into conference," WKU redshirt senior pitcher Kelsey Aikey said Saturday. "Being able to get the sweep on this last series, it feels really good and puts confidence into everybody before we go into these games that actually really matter."
Aikey leads WKU and is seventh in C-USA in strikeouts, despite seeing her first action pitching in two weeks due to injury with one inning in the circle Friday. She's currently eight strikeouts away from tying the program's all-time record.
The rest of WKU's pitching staff of Shelby Nunn, Kennedy Sullivan and Katie Gardner has been strong, however. WKU is second in C-USA with a 2.29 team ERA and second with a .218 opponent batting average.
"You honestly can't ask for them to do better than they are, so it definitely feels good when you aren't at your best," Aikey said Saturday. "When you start and you aren't doing good, you know that somebody is going to be able to come in and do it for you, so I definitely can't ask for them to do any more than they are doing. At the end of the season you want to be peaking, and all of our pitchers are, so that definitely feels good."
The winner of Wednesday's 5 p.m. game would move on to face North Texas in the quarterfinals Thursday, at which point the tournament moves into a double-elimination format. The semifinals and losers' bracket games are scheduled for Friday, with the championship set for noon Saturday.
WKU will look to carry the momentum it gained from playing plenty of softball in a short period of time late in the season – and winning those games – back onto its home field in search of its first league title since 2015.
"I think it's definitely going to prepare us. Obviously we usually play four games throughout three days, but you never know what's going to happen in the tournament, so I think that's definitely prepared us for next week," Sullivan said Saturday. "Hopefully we're playing a lot of softball next week, so hopefully we're ready for that."