Western Kentucky will get an opportunity Saturday to face the same Power Five opponent in back-to-back seasons.
The Hilltoppers lost to Indiana 33-31 last year in front of a record crowd at Houchens-Smith Stadium and on Saturday will head to Bloomington, Ind., to face the Hoosiers in an 11 a.m. CT game at Memorial Stadium.
“Indiana week. Really excited for the opportunity to get to go play a really good Indiana team,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I know our guys are excited and just looking forward to that opportunity.”
Saturday’s game will mark the second time WKU (2-0) has faced an out-of-state Power Five foe in consecutive seasons since joining the FBS ranks. It played Vanderbilt each year from 2015-17, with a win in the first meeting, and also played Kentucky four times from 2010-13 – with wins in the final two meetings – and went winless in three meetings with Louisville from 2018-20. The series with Indiana is three games – the first was scheduled for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back to Sept. 15, 2029.
“It’s a new season. Both teams have a new team, new guys playing for them,” Helton said. “They’re a good football team. They’re doing a really good job. You look at all three phases, they look pretty stout, pretty strong in all three phases. It’s going to take our best game, for sure, to go win.
"Our guys are excited about the opportunity. We had a close one last year. If we can play well, I think we’ll match up well with them, but like I say all the time, it’s a four-quarter game and we’ve got to play all four quarters, play a good, clean game and hopefully in the last five minutes try to go win it.”
Last year’s game was played in front of a record crowd of 25,171 at Houchens-Smith Stadium, but the Hilltoppers are expecting a bigger crowd playing in a stadium with a capacity of 52,626 Saturday in Bloomington. Indiana is off to a 2-0 start and has drawn crowds of 44,357 for its opening victory over Illinois and 46,785 Saturday against Idaho.
The Hilltoppers have played in front of large crowds in years past – last year, for example, it played UTSA in front of 41,148 at the Alamodome in the C-USA championship, in front of 70,075 at Spartan Stadium against Michigan State and in front of 25,989 – including the return of the cadets after the pandemic – against Army at Michie Stadium. WKU had 13,688 at its season-opening win over Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and there were 9,346 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex last week for its win at Hawaii.
“I think that’s something that’s always good to see, because crowds do play into a game,” Helton said. “We need to not be focused on the crowds by any means, but to be in that atmosphere will help us down the road for sure in some of the conference games we play in and some of the other games throughout the season. Any time you’ve got an opportunity to play in front of a great crowd like Indiana has, that’s a fun game to be a part of. Just the environment in general I think will be good for us.”
Despite the fact it’s a Big Ten foe, the Hilltoppers say they’re treating preparation like any other opponent.
WKU is 0-4 all-time against Indiana dating back to the first meeting in 2008, and the Hilltoppers have not beaten a Big Ten team since joining the FBS ranks, despite a handful of attempts – WKU has also faced Illinois twice, Wisconsin once and Michigan State once in that period. WKU has had some success against Power Five programs during its FBS era, though. With a 45-19 victory at Arkansas in 2019, Helton became the program’s fourth head coach during that time frame to beat a Power Five team. Jeff Brohm beat Vanderbilt in 2015, Bobby Petrino beat Kentucky in 2013 and Willie Taggart beat Kentucky in 2012.
“One game at a time – a Tuesday’s a Tuesday, a Wednesday’s a Wednesday. You’ve heard me say that all the time as far as practice goes. We just try to focus on ourselves,” Helton said. “I think within yourself you kind of look at the game and say, ‘This would be a great opportunity to play a Big Ten team and all those things,’ but we don’t talk about it much as a team. We just go out there and do our thing, work hard every week, focus on what we need to do to win the game and then come game day the excitement hits you. You know what’s at stake come game day.
“Our team’s very mature. They know how to handle their business and I’ve been impressed so far with the preparation.”
WKU is off to a 2-0 start for only the second time in its FBS era. In 2015, it started 2-0 before falling at Indiana, 38-35. That season, the Hilltoppers won the first of back-to-back Conference USA titles and also claimed a win over South Florida in the Miami Beach Bowl on the way to a 12-2 finish and No. 24 final ranking in the AP poll. The program’s last 3-0 start came in 2003.
“We just want to win. One game at a time,” Helton said. “You hear me say full body of work – the only thing I care about is we look back on the season and was it a successful season, did you accomplish the goals that you wanted to accomplish? Obviously to go get a Big Ten win would be great, to be 3-0 would be great, but that doesn’t make or break a season by any means. Our No. 1 goal is we want to go win a conference championship, but these games definitely are important games and you’ve got to just take it one game at a time.”