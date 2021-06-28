Less than a week after receiving two commitments from offensive linemen in the Class of 2022, Western Kentucky added another Sunday.
Wyatt Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman out of The Heritage School in Newnan, Ga., announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter.
"These past few months have been a dream come true for a boy dreaming of playing Division One college football," Anderson wrote in the post announcing his commitment. "First of all, I would like to thank God for giving me so many blessings and allowing me to play the game I love to play. Secondly, I would like to thank my parents, family, friends, and coaches for supporting me through my journey. That being said I am pleased to say I have committed to Western Kentucky University! Hilltopper Nation, I promise to give everything I have for the school and team for the next years to come!"
Anderson is a center, according to a profile on Rivals, and also held offers from Alabama A&M, Arkansas State, Army, Brown, Bryant, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky, Florida International, Long Island and Navy, according to the recruiting website.
"#GoTops 6FOOT-3 Snap and Attack headed to the Hill!" WKU offensive line coach Stephen Hamby tweeted shortly after Anderson announced his commitment.
WKU previously added in-state commitments from offensive linemen in Evan Wibberley from Dixie Heights High School and Luke Slusher from Beechwood High School. The two were part of a three-commitment day for the Hilltoppers, who also got a commitment from receiver Wyatt Sullivan.
WKU has also received Class of 2022 commitments from Australian punter Tom Ellard on Jan. 30 and Thompson (Ala.) High School receiver Ryan Peppins on May 14.