The Western Kentucky men's basketball team received a commitment from junior college transfer Sherman Brashear on Thursday evening.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Panola College in Texas announced his commitment to the program via Twitter.
"I will be attending Western Kentucky University This year !" Brashear wrote in a reply to a graphic he tweeted announcing his commitment.
The WKU Hilltopper Basketball Twitter account retweeted Brashear's announcement.
The Dallas native played in 17 games at Panola last season, according to statistics on the school's website, and averaged 11 points on 41.3% shooting from the field, 36.4% shooting from 3-point range and 80% shooting from the free throw line. Brashear averaged 6.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. Panola went 14-7 last season.
WKU returns three guards who saw significant playing time last season with Josh Anderson, Dayvion McKnight and Luke Frampton, and also brings back Jackson Harlan and Noah Stansbury. The Hilltoppers signed freshman guards in Zion Harmon and Elijah Hughey.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season against Alabama State on Nov. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena, a source told the Daily News on July 8.