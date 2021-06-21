The Western Kentucky football team added pieces for its future on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers picked up commitments from three Class of 2022 players -- offensive linemen Evan Wibberley and Luke Slusher and receiver Wyatt Sullivan.
"Big night for the Tops," WKU director of football recruiting Taylor Brown tweeted.
Slusher and Wibberley are in-state commitments.
Wibberley is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman from Dixie Heights High School. The Colonels went 6-4 in 2020 and fell to eventual Class 6A state champion Trinity in the third round of the playoffs. Dixie Heights rushed for 1,576 yards and passed for 1,849 yards in its 10 games, and averaged 24.2 points per game -- the 15th-best mark in Class 6A.
He had offers from Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Elon, Florida International, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, Murray State and Youngstown State, according to 247Sports. Wibberley also had 11 tackles on defense. Wibberley announced via Twitter on March 10 he had received an offer from WKU, his sixth Division I offer.
"The past few years I only dreamed of myself in this position," Wibberley wrote in a post on Twitter. "Coming into highschool I was a 5'8 160lb OC, and my only goal was to try and start on JV. Needless to say, I have been able to come a long way since then. I never stopped believing in myself and sticking to the process, working out lots of late nights and tons of 2 a day workouts. My parents have been the backbone to my success, as they have always been supportive and caring. They always kept me on track and when the grocery bill increased tremendously I was met with only teasing, because they knew I had a goal in set in stone in my mind. This goal I have been working so hard for is playing football at the highest level.
" ... I'm proud and honored to say that once my senior season is done, I will be fulfilling my childhood dream and committing the next chapter of my life to Western Kentucky University."
Slusher is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman from Beechwood High School. The Tigers went 10-2 in 2020 on their way to a Class 2A state championship. Beechwood's offense ran for 1,839 yards and passed for 2,511, and averaged 36.6 points per game -- the fourth-best mark in Class 2A. He announced March 10 via Twitter he received an offer from WKU.
"First off, I want to thank my parents for supporting me over the years. From taking me to practices and training, to paying for anything I needed to get better," Slusher wrote in a video announcing his commitment. "I'd like to thank all my family and friends for always being there for me along my way. Also, to everyone who has ever coached me or helped me to get to this point. I wouldn't be here without all these people. It has always been my dream since 2nd grade to play at the next level."
Sullivan is a 6-foot-5, 205-pound receiver from Robert F. Munroe Day School (Fla.). He's rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and had offers from Akron, Alabama A&M, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Gardner-Webb, Howard, Troy and Valparaiso, according to 247Sports. Sullivan announced June 10 via Twitter he had received an offer from WKU.
WKU has also received Class of '22 commitments from Australian punter Tom Ellard on Jan. 30 and Thompson (Ala.) High School receiver Ryan Peppins on May 14.