Western Kentucky's baseball team opened its 2023 campaign with a 5-3 victory over Dayton on Friday afternoon to record the 900th program win at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers did not have a single hit going into the sixth inning when Lukas Farris led off with a double to left-center field that gave the Tops' offense a spark and put up five runs in the inning to lead them to the win in head coach Marc Rardin’s debut.
"We just have to learn how to win,” Rardin said in a news release. "There at the end, I did not feel as if we were trying not to lose. You want to make sure you are not doing that. I think we were out there trying to win tonight. We were going after it, especially after our big inning.”
WKU's Mason Burns earned the starting nod in the opener, making his first collegiate start on the mound. Burns totaled 4 1/3 innings, only allowing three hits and recording seven strikeouts while allowing two runs
Cumberland transfer Cole Eigenhuis picked up the win after relieving Burns in the fifth. Eigenhuis totaled two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings while only surrendering one run. CJ Weins and Cole Heath each made relief appearances in the contest, combining to record four strikeouts while surrendering two hits and no runs in three frames, with Heath earning the save after closing things out.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers tallied four hits and three walks, with four different players recording one hit in the game. Tristin Garcia took part in four of the five runs that started with a bases-loaded double scoring all three baserunners. The senior was able to score just a few plays later off a sacrifice fly from Ty Batusich.
Dayton opened the scoring in the top of the fifth inning, using a RBI double and a two RBI infield single to take a 3-0 lead.
The Hilltoppers will continue their series with Dayton at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Nick Denes Field.