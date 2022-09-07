Hawaii defensive back Matagi Thompson (25) closes in on Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has been added to the Davey O'Brien Award Midseason Watch List.
The Davey O'Brien Award is college football's oldest award for quarterbacks. The award honors candidates who exemplify O'Brien's enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.
Reed's addition to the list comes after throwing for 547 yards and seven touchdowns through WKU's first two games. The Hilltoppers defeated Austin Peay and Hawaii in those contests. Reed has completed 64.1% of his passes with an efficiency rating of 165.7. In addition to his passing statistics, Reed has also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown through two games.
Reed's seven passing touchdowns currently rank second nationally behind North Carolina's Drake Maye. His 547 yards rank fourth nationally, and he is third in the nation in points responsible for with 54.
Reed and the Hilltoppers will take the field again Sept. 17 when they travel to Indiana for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff against the Hoosiers.