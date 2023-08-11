Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball to wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed was recognized by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, which on Friday announced the names of 45 “players to watch” for its 2023 Player of the Year award, the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.
Reed is coming off a 2022 season in which he was the leading passer in all of college football with 4,746 yards. The Florida native also tossed 40 touchdowns while rushing for an additional eight.
Reed's biggest performance of the season came in WKU's win over South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl when he threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, which led to him being named the bowl game's MVP. Reed was also named Conference USA's Newcomer of the Year at the end of the season.
The 2022 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show in December.
The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 57th annual national awards banquet in New Haven, Conn., in early 2023.