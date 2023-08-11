Hilltoppers halt Blue Raiders, snap two-game skid
Buy Now

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball to wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed was recognized by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, which on Friday announced the names of 45 “players to watch” for its 2023 Player of the Year award, the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.