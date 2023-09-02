Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton got an early look at how his team can handle adversity on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Western Kentucky suffered a huge blow in the first half of Saturday's season-opener against South Florida when star wide receiver Malachi Corley was carted out of the stadium with an injury. Corley never did return after that chest injury, depriving the Tops of one of their very best offensive weapons for the majority of the day.
WKU took a while to get rolling, but quarterback Austin Reed got the offense clicking after a subpar start and the Tops' opportunistic defense provided a huge assist with a couple game-changing plays in a 41-24 victory.
"Really good win, very proud of our football team," Helton said. "A lot of adversity today that we fought through. You're going to have ups and downs in Game 1, but to see how our team responded in every clutch, critical situation was fantastic. I can't be more proud of our guys too because a lot of men had to step up. Going into this game we had several injuries that we didn't disclose. There were a lot of people that weren't going to play in this game and the next man stepped up and got it done."
After falling behind by 10 points early in the second quarter, WKU (1-0) answered with a 41-yard field goal by first-time starter Lucas Carneiro. The Tops forced South Florida (0-1) to punt on its ensuing possession, then tied the score at 17-all on Reed's 16-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left in the first half.
WKU came out blazing in the second half, capping a six-play, 72-yard drive with a Reed to Dalvin Smith 42-yard touchdown strike for the Tops' first lead of the game on their first possession of the third quarter. It was part of a big day for Smith who led the Tops with seven catches for 97 yards and a TD.
The Bulls answered with quarterback Byrum Brown's 28-yard touchdown run to knot the score at 24-all with 10:11 left in the third, but Reed (29 of 50 passing for 336 yards and 2 TDs) pushed the Tops right back ahead with another big pass play. Redshirt freshman wideout Moussa Barry drew single coverage on a route down the left sideline and muscled some separation as Reed delivered a pinpoint strike for the go-ahead score.
"We felt like we needed to double-move them and we did," Helton said. "That's when Moussa caught the touchdown. We did some more space plays, tried to get it in Dalvin's hands when (Malachi) went out. Dalvin's kind of our next explosive guy, so we said how can we get it in Dalvin's hands real quick and let him run with it?"
South Florida threatened to tie early in the fourth quarter, but WKU linebacker Aaron Key denied the rally with an interception in the end zone.
"They ran that play maybe two plays before, so I baited the quarterback like I was playing run and then I knew it was open behind me so I just went back and grabbed it," Key said.
Carneiro drilled his second field goal of the day, a 42-yarder, to push the Tops' lead to 10 with 3:19 to play, then the WKU linebacker JaQues Evans delivered the final blow on South Florida's next possession. Evans beat the block on the edge to crush Brown in the pocket for a sack, then stripped the ball out of his hands and returned the fumble 27 yards for the game's final score.
"I knew we had to go out there and close out the game," Evans said. "(Coach Helton) always says big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments. I consider myself one of the big-time players, so I had to make a big play."
It was a fine start for the Tops' defense, which led the nation last season with 37 takeaways and six touchdowns. WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers' unit picked up right where it left off, tallying two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown on Saturday. The Tops also tallied five sacks against the Bulls.
"We knew we had to weather the storm defensively," Helton said. "They're a big, physical football team – very talented. I thought coach Summers did a good job of kind of rolling the dice, saying we've got to let it all hang out and get after this quarterback because if we don't they're just going to drive that football up and down the field.
"... It's hard to get lined up when that offense is going Mach 2 and you've got to get the signals and run the blitzes and play the coverages, and it's not easy. And so to watch our defense go out there and perform the way they did once they got settled down was really cool to see."
South Florida, led by first-year head coach Alex Golesh and featuring the high-powered offense he helped orchestrate at Tennessee last year, gave the Tops trouble early with a fast-paced attack that heavily featured a power run game.
The Bulls marched right down the field on the game's opening possession with a 13-play, 75-yard drive finished off by Brown for a 6-yard touchdown run.
The Tops pulled even on their second possession, a drive that heavily featured the Reed-to-Corley connection before Markese Stepp capped the 53-yard march with a 2-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 7 with 7:03 left in the first quarter.
Corley went out shortly after that, and the Bulls struck for a huge play when Brown spotted Khafre Brown in single coverage. WKU's lone defender fell on the sideline route as Khafre Brown hauled in an 84-yard touchdown catch.
South Florida added on with John Cannon's 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter to push the lead to 10, but WKU answered with its own field goal and Reed's touchdown run to force a tie at the half.
"
CORLEY UPDATE
Helton didn't have specifics on Corley's first-quarter injury, but was optimistic the Tops' star wideout – who led the nation in yards after the catch and finished with 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns – will make a quick recovery.
I don't know the prognosis yet," Helton said. "My guess would be that he has a bruised chest or something. I think he'll be fine. I talked to him after the game and he was in great spirits, said 'Hey coach, I'll be back here real soon.' "
Corley's absence hurts the Tops, who also didn't have injured wideout Michael Mathison available Saturday. Mathison is WKU's second-leading receiver back from last season.
"To go away with a 41-24 win against an AAC team after the first-game jitters and sloppiness I feel like is a great thing to leave with," Reed said. "You always good when you go away feeling you can play better with a win instead of a loss, so that's kind of what we feel like right now."
UP NEXT
The Tops host FCS-level Houston Christian on Sept. 9 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m.
WKU 41, South Florida 24
South Florida 14 3 7 0 — 24
W. Kentucky 7 10 14 10 — 41
First Quarter
USF – B.Brown 6 run (Cannon kick), 11:36.
WKU – Stepp 2 run (Carneiro kick), 7:03.
USF – K.Brown 84 pass from B.Brown (Cannon kick), 4:28.
Second Quarter
USF – FG Cannon 37, 13:31.
WKU – FG Carneiro 41, 7:37.
WKU – Reed 16 run (Carneiro kick), 3:04.
Third Quarter
WKU – Dal.Smith 42 pass from Reed (Carneiro kick), 13:01.
USF – B.Brown 28 run (Cannon kick), 10:11.
WKU – Barry 51 pass from Reed (Carneiro kick), 8:03.
Fourth Quarter
WKU – FG Carneiro 42, 3:19.
WKU – J.Evans 27 fumble return (Carneiro kick), 2:51.
A – 15,438.
•••
USF WKU
First downs 26 22
Total Net Yards 540 465
Rushes-yards 61-374 23-129
Passing 166 336
Punt Returns 3-4 1--1
Kickoff Returns 2-32 4-63
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-8
Comp-Att-Int 15-34-2 29-50-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-29 0-0
Punts 6-48.333 6-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-100 9-55
Time of Possession 30:29 29:31
•••
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – South Florida, B.Brown 25-160, Wright 17-111, Dukes 8-64, Powell 11-39. W. Kentucky, Ervin-Poindexter 10-45, Reed 3-27, Hutchinson 1-23, Stepp 4-21, Young 3-10, Sanders 2-3.
PASSING – South Florida, B.Brown 15-34-2-166. W. Kentucky, Reed 29-50-0-336.
RECEIVING – South Florida, Atkins 5-43, K.Brown 3-95, Wright 2-10, Greenwald 1-7, Simmons 1-6, Dukes 1-3, Wolff 1-2, Joiner 1-0. W. Kentucky, D.Smith 7-97, B.Smith 5-50, Corley 4-55, Hutchinson 4-35, Messer 2-18, Stepp 2-18, Ervin-Poindexter 2-1, Barry 1-51, C.Burt 1-6, Holiday 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.