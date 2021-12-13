Western Kentucky will have one more chance to try to work on things before a big in-state rivalry game against Louisville.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host Division III Centre College at E.A. Diddle Arena in a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
“We’ve just got to continue to get better,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said after Saturday’s 71-48 win over Ole Miss at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. “We continue to add things and do some things differently, and lots of times when players mess up, it’s not their fault – it’s my fault for asking them to do something we haven’t done a lot. The more we can do some things, we continue to get a little rhythm.”
The Hilltoppers (6-4) came out hot Saturday in the win over the Rebels and led by double digits for the majority of the game to bounce back from a 77-67 loss to Buffalo that closed out a five-game homestand.
Saturday’s game will be the first of back-to-back contests for WKU at Diddle Arena, with the second coming Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Louisville.
The Hilltoppers were strong defensively against Ole Miss, holding the Rebels to just 19 first-half points, and got a boost with the return of Josh Anderson. The fifth-year senior guard missed the previous three games due to COVID-19 protocols and came back with a 13-point effort in which he didn’t miss a shot – including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range. Jairus Hamilton had 13 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing the Dec. 4 win over Eastern Kentucky due to a back injury, and Jamarion Sharp led the team with 16 points, nine rebounds and six blocks, dedicating his performance to those impacted by the storms that swept through Warren County earlier that day.
WKU will now face a 4-4 Centre College team – its second Division III foe this year. The Hilltoppers handled Rhodes College 105-35 on Nov. 30. The 70-point victory was its largest ever against a college program.
“Just come out with the same energy we had today,” Anderson said after Saturday’s win. “(We’re) going to practice the next couple days and just focus in on what we’ve got coming up.”
Centre started the year with three straight losses, but has won four of its last five. Dustin Gerald leads the team with 17.6 points per game, while RJ Smith adds 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per night. Carter Boughman is the other Colonel scoring in double figures with 12.9 points per game. Bowling Green graduate Jaxson Banks plays for Centre and has averaged 2.6 points in the team’s eight games.
WKU is offering free admission to all those affected by the storms and tornadoes for Tuesday night’s game against Centre College. Doors to E.A. Diddle Arena will open at 5:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, WKU athletics and Aramark are offering a free hot dog, chips and a drink at the concession stands to people affected by the storms and tornadoes, while supplies last. This offering will only be available on the second-floor concourse in Nine20Live’s concession spot. Regular concessions will also be available for purchase.
Tickets for free admission will be available in the outdoor ticket booths at Gates 2 and 4, as well as inside the door of Gates 1 and 3.
On Tuesday, WKU athletics will be accepting donations to the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Relief Fund. WKU will also be accepting gift card donations Tuesday. Gift cards to grocery stores, gas stations and local restaurants, in addition to general Visa gift cards, will be accepted at the donation tables inside the gates. Monetary donations are preferred, but any other physical supply donations will also be accepted at the gates.
CENTRE (4-4) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (6-4)
7 p.m. Tuesday/E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
CENTRE
Dustin Gerald, f, 6-4, sr. (17.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg); RJ Smith, f, 6-5, sr. (14.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg); Carter Baughman, g, 5-10, jr. (12.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Jalen Williams, g, 6-2, sr. (7.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Chez Moore, g/f, 6-6, so. (8.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Luke Frampton, g, 6-5, r-sr. (10.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Dayvion McKnight, g, 6-1, so. (14.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg); Jamarion Sharp, c, 7-5, jr. (7.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg); Jairus Hamilton, f, 6-8, sr. (16.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, gr. (12.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
Television
ESPN+/WKU PBS
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Greg Mason (415-158, 21st year; 415-158 overall), Centre; Rick Stansbury (109-64, sixth year; 402-230 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the all-time series 14-4 (The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 74-60 on Dec. 4, 1987, in Bowling Green).
Last time out
Centre won 96-68 at Sewanee on Saturday; WKU beat Ole Miss 71-48 on Saturday at Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.{&end}