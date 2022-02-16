Western Kentucky blew out Charlotte in the first meeting this season between the two programs to start the Hilltoppers' current five-game winning streak.
Don't expect as lopsided a game this time around.
The Hilltoppers and 49ers are scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"We know Charlotte's a really good team. They've been good all year long and we don't take away just how – easy's not the right word – but how we separated that game and kept it separated," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "That happened that night. We know they're a really good basketball team. That particular night, we were really good both ends of the court. Naturally we want to do the same thing. I'm sure they don't want to do the same thing.
" ... We know it won't be as easy here as it was – and again, easy's not the right word – that margin of victory won't be the same here as it was over there. I think we had them down 26 points at one time. Listen, they're way too good of a team for that, so we know we're going to get their best after what happened over there."
WKU (15-11 overall, 7-6 Conference USA) entered on a five-game losing streak when it went to Charlotte, N.C., for a Feb. 3 game, and it came away with a bounce-back 78-59 win. The Hilltoppers have found victories over Old Dominion, FAU, UTSA and Southern Miss since – with four of those on the road, and the last three over a course of five days, capped off with an 87-77 win over the Golden Eagles on Monday in Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Hilltoppers shined defensively in the previous meeting with the 49ers (13-11, 6-6), allowing just 38.6% shooting from the field and 26.1% from 3-point range. Jahmir Young, Charlotte's leading scorer and the third-leading scorer in the league at 19.5 points per game, was limited to 17 against the Hilltoppers at the start of the month, while Austin Butler had 14 and Robert Braswell had 13.
"We're going to play the way that we played the very first time and the way that we've been playing lately," WKU center Jamarion Sharp said.
WKU had an efficient offensive night in North Carolina, putting up 78 points on 56.4% shooting from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Camron Justice led the way with 22 points, while Josh Anderson had 20, Dayvion McKnight had 14 and Luke Frampton had 11. Charlotte native Jairus Hamilton helped the team get off to a hot start – it led 43-19 at halftime – with seven of his nine points before the first media timeout.
The Hilltoppers have averaged 77.8 points during their current winning streak and are now third in the league in scoring at 76.6 points per game. WKU is second in the league in 3-point shooting percentage since the start of league play, knocking them down at 40.9%. Justice is second in the league with his 44.4% shooting from deep in league play, and he's shooting 40% on the year, while Luke Frampton is firing 39.7% from deep this season after making just one of his first 19 attempts. WKU has been shooting the lights out during its current winning streak, firing at a 51% clip from the field and 43% from 3-point range.
"Growing up, my dad always told me shoot when you're hot and shoot to get hot. You don't make any shots unless you take them," Frampton said. "I know Cam's really confident in his jump shot. We've been working since we really started touching the ball just growing up. It's really muscle memory at this point and thankfully they're just going in."
WKU is currently third in the C-USA East Division standings, behind Middle Tennessee (8-3 C-USA) and FAU (8-4), while the 49ers (6-6) sit fourth. Old Dominion (5-7), FIU (4-8) and Marshall (2-10) round out the divisional standings.
The Hilltoppers are 23-12 all-time against Charlotte.
Thursday's game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network. WKU is scheduled to follow the matchup with Charlotte with a 6 p.m. Saturday game against Old Dominion at E.A. Diddle Arena.