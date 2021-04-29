Western Kentucky's softball team secured its second-straight walk-off win Wednesday night as Paige Carter drew a bases-loaded RBI walk to end the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with an 11-3 run-rule victory at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Hilltoppers racked up a season-high 17 hits as they earned their sixth walk-off win of the 2021 campaign.
"I thought we came out and swung at our pitch tonight," WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. "I felt like hitting happened throughout our entire lineup. There were adjustments that we had to make and I thought we put that plan into action."
WKU improved to 20-11 with the victory, while Tennessee Tech fell to 18-25. Kennedy Sullivan (5-0) earned the win in the circle for the Hilltoppers, while Shelby Nunn secured her first save of the season and seventh of her career. Seven saves ties Nunn with former Hilltopper Adrienne Lathrop on the all-time saves list for second, trailing only her current teammate Kelsey Aikey.
Nunn struck out four of the six batters she faced and needed just 21 pitches to do so while not allowing a hit or baserunner.
The Hilltoppers struck first as Brylee Hage connected for her first of four hits, which scored Kennedy Foote in the bottom of the second. Foote reached base on a walk ,but was the lone Hilltopper not to record a hit in the game. Additionally, every WKU starter scored a run in the win.
WKU pushed its lead to a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the third before Tennessee Tech knotted things up in its next trip to the plate with a three-run home run.
After allowing the homer, Sullivan turned around and launched a home run of her own to give the Tops the lead again at 5-3. Carter also scored on the play after recording her second double of the game.
Tudor's squad tallied three more runs in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth frames to ultimately earn the run-rule win. TJ Webster's first triple of the season in the fifth scored a pair of her teammates before Carter's third hit of the day brought her home. Hage's two-run double in the sixth scored Princess Valencia (pinch runner for Kendall Smith) and Maddie Bowlds (double). Taylor Davis followed with a single before Webster drew a walk to load the bases and bring Carter to the plate.
Hage went 4-for-4 on the day with four RBIs, while Carter added a 3-for-4 outing with two RBIs and two doubles. Webster went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Sullivan also added a multi-RBI game. Smith, Bowlds and Davis each tallied multi-hit efforts as well.
WKU is back in action Friday at Conference USA rival Florida International for the first of a four-game series. Game time is 4 p.m. in Miami.