No Charles Bassey, no problem for the Hilltoppers on Tuesday.
Western Kentucky’s star center did not play in the nonconference finale at E.A. Diddle Arena against Tennessee Tech as a precaution because of back spasms stemming from taking an elbow in the back during Saturday’s win at Alabama, but that didn’t slow the Hilltoppers, who rolled to a 88-68 victory over the Golden Eagles to enter Conference USA play on a five-game winning streak.
“With C.B. being out, a lot of people had to step up tonight and I’m happy with the win,” said WKU redshirt junior guard Luke Frampton, who finished with a game-high 22 points.
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said the team knew Sunday that Bassey probably wouldn’t play, and Monday for sure, after he struggled with back spasms during the second half of the Hilltoppers’ 73-71 win at Alabama. Stansbury said “hopefully this time off, these next three or four days, will give him a chance to recover from it all.”
Frampton took Bassey’s place in the starting lineup for WKU (7-2) and helped the Hilltoppers to a fast start. He knocked down two 3-pointers early as WKU built its lead to as many as 16 at the 12:47 mark in the opening half.
The Golden Eagles (0-9) cut the deficit to single digits twice with WKU in foul trouble – forward Carson Williams picked up his second with 11:29 to play in the half and forward Isaiah Cozart recorded his third less than three minutes later.
Tennessee Tech got within nine with 1:44 left in the half with two free throws from Keishawn Davidson, which was answered by a layup from Jordan Rawls after a steal from Kenny Cooper. The Golden Eagles cut WKU’s lead to eight on a 3-pointer from Damaria Franklin – their first of the game – but Cooper knocked down a corner 3-pointer as time expired to put WKU up 36-25 heading to the break.
“The last eight minutes of the first half we played with no center and it was kind of chaotic. We didn’t execute very well. We scored 14 points in, I think, the last 12 minutes. We scored 22 points the first eight minutes,” Stansbury said. “The last 12 minutes, we scored 14 points. It wasn’t very good, but the second half we came out and got it going a little bit, scored 50 points that second half.”
Frampton continued his hot shooting, knocking down four 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes and finishing with 22 points – his highest total since joining WKU this season. His previous high was 15 points against Gardner-Webb.
“You really just kind of get into a zone. You really don’t know what’s going on around you, but anytime you shoot it, you feel like it’s going into the ocean,” Frampton said. “I have that confidence anyway. Any time I shoot it I feel like it’s going in, but looking down and seeing I had 22 is kind of shocking because not many people would think I would get off like this tonight just because we have so many weapons.”
Josh Anderson added 14 points, Rawls had 12 and Taveion Hollingsworth had 10 for WKU.
WKU outrebounded Tennessee Tech 41-32 despite not having its leading rebounder available, and turned the ball over nine times, including just once in the second half.
Tennessee Tech cut its deficit to single digits to open the second half with a layup from Franklin, but it was answered on the other end by a putback dunk from Anderson. WKU’s lead remained in double digits from there, growing to as many as 24 on a layup from Kylen Milton with 1:21 left, before eventually closing out the 20-point win.
“Coach had told us that we’d have a couple days off and he didn’t want us to pack our minds with our bags, so we just tried to stay focused for the game and come out with energy,” Hollingsworth said. “Now everybody gets to go home and be with their family for a couple of days.”
Jr. Clay led Tennessee Tech with 15 points, Franklin had 14 and Shandon Goldman had 11. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to host Southeast Missouri on Dec. 30.
WKU wraps up nonconference play on a five-game winning streak. The only two losses the Hilltoppers had in nonconference play were against West Virginia at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., and at Louisville.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open C-USA with two games at Charlotte on Jan. 1 and 2.{&end}
