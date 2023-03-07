Western Kentucky's baseball team defeated the Belmont Bruins for a second time this season, winning 11-1 when the game was called after the seventh inning due to a 10-run rule at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers scored 11 runs in the final three frames, forcing the game to be called after the top half of the seventh. This marks the first Hilltopper 10-run rule since May 1,2021, when WKU beat Marshall 15-5 after seven innings in Huntington, W. Va. With the win, the Hilltoppers movd to 10-4 and reach 10 wins through 14 games for just the second time since the 2016 season.
“You can’t explain baseball sometimes. You come into it kind of banged up, definitely on the pitching side, so we decided on the run rule to keep the teams safe if it got out of hand,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “We were getting some hits, taking our walks and then getting some more hits.
"We executed some hit-and-runs, got some bunts down, did a lot of different stuff that way, but it goes back to (Cole) Eigenhuis on the mound to start it and sets the tone, (Cam) Tullar comes in and gets us out of an inning, and then Cole Heath coming in after that and give up one hit in three innings of work, so overall a really good day.”
The right-hander Eigenhuis made his WKU starting debut on the mound, recording three strikeouts in 3 1/3 frames, while giving up one run on two hits and two walks.
Tullar entered in the fourth inning in relief, claiming two strikeout victims while allowing just one hit in 2/3 of an inning. The final three innings belonged to Heath, who earned his first collegiate win. The redshirt sophomore earned two strikeouts while allowing no runs on just one hit. In total, the three only allowed one run on four hits and racked up seven strikeouts in the contest.
Offensively, WKU racked up nine hits, with three Hilltoppers recording multi-hit performances. The Conference USA doubles leader, Ty Crittenberger, led the way with a 2-for-3 effort with a double, two RBIs and two runs on the day, while Lukas Farris and AJ Fiechter each produced a 2-for-4 effort, combining for three RBIs and two runs. Kirk Liebert also contributed with a two-out, two-RBI double with the bases loaded as well as scoring two runs of his own.
The Hilltoppers will host a three-game series against South Dakota State beginning on Friday starting at 3 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.