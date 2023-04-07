Davion Ervin-Poindexter got more touches than anyone outside of quarterback Austin Reed for Western Kentucky last season.
A first-year Hilltopper after transferring into the program, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound redshirt junior led the team in carries out of the backfield (116) and rushing yards (525), plus added 15 receptions for 84 yards. It was a challenging workload, but Ervin-Poindexter is looking to up those numbers next season.
“As many as possible – I want to touch the ball as often as possible,” Ervin-Poindexter said. “I definitely think I could be the primary back, but it’s all up to coach’s decision. I just go out there and control what I can control – play my hardest, do what I’m supposed to do, do my job and let them make that decision.”
That idea of a primary running back isn’t a new one from WKU head coach Tyson Helton, who regularly expresses a preference for that option if available. Last year it didn’t work out that way, as Ervin-Poindexter headed a running back-by-committee approach in the Hilltoppers’ pass-happy offense. Two of the Tops’ other options of last year have since hit the transfer portal – second-leading rusher Kye Robichaux is now at Boston College, while Jakairi Moses is still exploring his options as a graduate transfer.
That leaves Ervin-Poindexter, rising sophomore L.T. Sanders (44 rushes for 292 yards 1 TD in 2022), rising redshirt senior Markese Stepp (28 carries for 166 yards) and Missouri transfer Elijah Young as the only four running backs currently on the roster as WKU continues its spring practice period.
“We have four right now,” WKU running backs coach Andre Crenshaw said. “I plan to bring in two walk-ons for fall camp, but we’ll see. Right now I’ve got a kid committed that’s a walk-on, but I’m looking for another guy. I kind of want to have six in the room so we can kind of rotate, but the four guys that are here right now are doing a great job of competing and doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Crenshaw, who joined Helton’s staff in January after helping lead South Dakota State to an FCS national championship this past fall, has moved from an offense that leaned more toward the run – the Jackrabbits tallied 564 rushing attempts last season for 2,769 yards – to the Tops’ more pass-heavy scheme. Last year, WKU ran the ball 414 times while attempting 623 passes as Reed led the nation with 4,744 passing yards in his first season as starting quarterback.
Although the Tops ran the ball less, they were just as efficient as South Dakota State when they did – both programs averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season.
“I don’t think there’s any big adjustment,” Crenshaw said. “I think just kind of knowing at South Dakota State we were kind of run-heavy ... you know, we wanted to focus on the run a little bit more. I think for us, being a little bit more versatile, being able to get the ball to the backs out of the backfield, catching the ball, running the ball and making sure my guys are really good at pass protection. I think you get kind of a little bit more of the versatile back in our system than you do at South Dakota (State).”
Ervin-Poindexter thinks he offers just that package of skills, and he’s been working to sharpen up with an eye toward taking the lion’s share of the carries next season.
“I would just say my explosiveness – I think I made that an emphasis this off-season, to be more explosive and to make more explosive plays,” Ervin-Poindexter said. “When I catch the ball out of the backfield, you know we’re Air Raid, I want to be able to make things happen with the ball.
“... Everybody’s competing, man. Even in the running back room, everybody’s competing – everybody wants to be the guy, so it’s still intense.”
Helton will be keeping a watchful eye on how that competition develops as he searches for first real work-horse running back at WKU since Gaej Walker ran for 1,208 yards off 241 carries in 2019.
“We’ve got to let those guys go out and compete, and I think some of them you got to see them last year,” Helton said during media day leading into the spring session.”It was a running back by committee, you’ve heard me say that several times. But I’d really like to establish a running back, ‘This is the guy.’ We’ve done that every year as the season progressed, but early in the season it was always kind of a running back by committee.
“If we can come out of spring ball looking at the running back position, saying this is the guy, I think that would benefit us.”
Crenshaw thinks that could happen, but it remains an open competition among his group.
“Right now, I think the guys are all doing a really good job,” Crenshaw said. “I don’t know exactly where the room is headed, but I know everybody is doing a good job and they’re making their case for being the guy.”{&end}