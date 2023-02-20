Western Kentucky junior third base Taylor Sanders (15) heads down the third baseline to score against visiting University of Texas at El Paso in a 4 and one-half inning 9-0 victory versus UTEP Sunday March 20 in Bowling Green.
After Western Kentucky went 4-1 over the weekend, Conference USA announced Monday that Hilltoppers infielder Taylor Sanders was named Player of the Week, collecting the third weekly award of her career.
The senior from Shelbyville, Tenn., opened up Friday morning in the first game of the Hilltoppers' run at the Carolina Classic against Delaware with a three-run homer over the left-field fence for WKU's first home run of the season.
Later that afternoon, Sanders hit two more solo home runs against ETSU, making her grand total three home runs in a single day, while she went 3-for-4 at the plate against the Buccaneers.
Saturday and Sunday's shutouts against George Washington and Campbell drove in three more runs and had .375 and .370 hitting clips, respectfully.
In total, the third baseman batted up a .375 average, collecting eight RBIs for a 1.000 slugging clip over five games through the weekend.
The Hilltoppers are back home this weekend starting Friday to host the annual Hilltopper Classic, before staying at home at the WKU Softball Complex for three weekends.
WKU will see Central Michigan and Illinois State on Friday before taking on Central Michigan and Jacksonville on Saturday, and wrapping up the weekend against Illinois State on Sunday morning.