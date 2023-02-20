220320-sports-WKU softball vs UTEP_outbound 19.jpg
Western Kentucky junior third base Taylor Sanders (15) heads down the third baseline to score against visiting University of Texas at El Paso in a 4 and one-half inning 9-0 victory versus UTEP Sunday March 20 in Bowling Green.

 Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News

After Western Kentucky went 4-1 over the weekend, Conference USA announced Monday that Hilltoppers infielder Taylor Sanders was named Player of the Week, collecting the third weekly award of her career.